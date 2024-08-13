Dunfermline woman convicted of shaking baby in attempted murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline woman convicted of shaking baby in attempted murder bid

Kimberly Dow is behind bars and awaiting sentencing after she was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Dave Finlay
Kimberly Dow
Kimberly Dow was convicted of attempting to murder the tot.

A Dunfermline woman attempted to murder a five-month-old baby in a shaking attack and tried to blame the child’s mother for the crime.

Kimberly Dow inflicted potentially life-threatening injuries on the defenceless infant when she was supposed to be looking after him.

Dow, 34, of Maitland Street, Dunfermline, denied committing the murder bid during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and lodged a special defence of incrimination, naming the boy’s mother.

Advocate depute Michelle Brannagan told jurors: “There is only evidence of one single occasion when he suffered injury and that was…  when he was in Kimberly Dow’s care.”

Kimberly Dow
Kimberly Dow at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Dow she was found guilty of assaulting the child on March 17 2022 by shaking him, inflicting trauma to his head and causing injury to his head by means unknown to the prosecutor to his severe injury and danger of life and attempting to murder him at her home.

The child and his mother cannot be identified for legal reasons.

15 distinct facial wounds

The court heard when the baby was taken to hospital after the attack 15 distinct and separate bruises were seen on his face.

He was also found to retinal haemorrhages in both eyes, which an experienced paediatric opthalmologist described as too numerous to count.

The baby was also discovered to have significant haemorrhaging around the brain and expert evidence indicated the blood was so extensive and on so many areas of the brain it was likely he suffered a prolonged period of shaking.

The brain injuries were so severe it could have led to the child’s death, the court heard.

Ms Brannagan told the court: “I suggest an overwhelming picture comes into painfully sharp focus.

“This was no accident. Someone hurt him.”

‘Red herring’ couch fall claim

The prosecutor said all the evidence suggested the child was uninjured and behaving completely normally when he was dropped off at Dow’s home.

She said there was not “a single piece of evidence” to support the incrimination claim and added: “In fact I didn’t hear any evidence in this trial to indicate that (the mother) had caused any injury to her son.

“It is a red herring.”

Dow claimed she put the child on a couch and left briefly but when she returned he was on the floor and had fallen.

In one message she said the child had an accident and fell and “gave himself a sore one”.

Dow previously cared for child

The mother of the child said had no issues or concerns after Dow previously looked after him when she and her mother contracted Covid.

She said: “He came back his normal, wee self – happy and content.”

She said on this occasion Dow phoned her and asked if she could take him for the night.

She said she tried and failed to make contact with Dow after she left her son in her care but later heard the claim that he fell off a couch.

She then received a message telling her to hurry up to come for the child as he was screaming and “tensing” his body.

The mother said in her evidence Dow tried to apologise to her when they met.

Remanded pending sentence

Dow was on bail during her trial but was remanded in custody following the verdict.

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of a background report.

The trial judge, Lady Ross, said: “I am satisfied given the seriousness of the offence and the expectation of a custodial sentence that the appropriate course is to revoke bail and remand her in custody.”

