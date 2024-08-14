Shamed Perthshire officer’s police career over after groping women at bravery awards bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Shamed Perthshire officer’s police career over after groping women at bravery awards bash

David Jones' sentencing hearing was told he is no longer with Police Scotland.

By Connor Gordon
Radisson Blu, Glasgow
Jones' crimes happened during an awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow. Image: Google

A shamed Perthshire police officer who sexually assaulted four women on the night he was hailed for being a hero has lost his job.

David Jones groped his shocked victims while dancing to an ABBA tribute band at the Scottish First Aid awards bash at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel on March 31 2023.

The married 36-year-old constable – based in Auchterarder – and three colleagues had earlier been recognised for what was described as “heroic acts of bravery”.

They had to deal with a mentally ill, knife wielding man while responding to reports of a gas leak in Edinburgh.

Dad-of-two Jones and his fellow officers collected the event’s Chairperson’s Award for their efforts.

His six-and-a-half year career is now over after he was found guilty following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was found not guilty of a further three sexual assault allegations against three other people.

Sentencing comments

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre ordered Jones to do 150 hours of unpaid work and put him under supervision and on the sex offenders register for a year.

He said: “It seems quite plain that the night in question was a complete aberration of your character.

“You engaged in a course of conduct which was at least reckless and provoked a range of reactions from your victims.

“It’s not lost on anyone that you were receiving an award that evening for your vital efforts and first aid.

“You made a considerable contribution to our community.

Glasgow Sheriff Court
Glasgow Sheriff Court.

“I can’t set aside the good work you did in the military and the police.

“None of that takes away from the obvious distress your conduct caused.

“Your victims were public servants celebrating their success that they were being commended for. You ruined that evening for them.

“All women should be allowed to socialise without fear or unwanted contact that you perpetrated.

“You don’t fully understand or recognise why your conduct was so wrong that evening.

“They were entitled to enjoy their night without harassment and you took that away from them with your drunken sexual conduct.

“I am satisfied that a community sentence is appropriate.”

‘Predatory’ groper maintains innocence

The trial heard how revellers partied to an ABBA tribute act and a DJ after awards were handed out.

One woman, a student, told how Jones was “thirsty for my attention” on the dancefloor, “grinding” on her then grabbing her breast and putting his hand under her dress.

She told the trial she has been left suffering from PTSD.

A firefighter said Jones grabbed her bottom and another victim said he groped her breast.

Another student said Jones smacked her on the bottom.

Other witnesses said he groped them on the dancefloor, with one calling him “quite predatory”.

He was eventually ejected by a security guard.

Radisson Blu hotel, Glasgow
A security guard ejected groper Jones from the Radisson Blu. Image: Google

He told his lawyer Christopher Shaw he would have stopped dancing with the women had they refused and acknowledged he “potentially” made physical contact with them.

Mr Shaw told the sentencing that his client maintains his innocence.

He said: “Mr Shaw is a man with good character and knows his position is now untenable.

“His employment is now over.”

