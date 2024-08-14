Shamed Perthshire officer’s police career over after groping women at bravery awards bash

A shamed Perthshire police officer who sexually assaulted four women on the night he was hailed for being a hero has lost his job.

David Jones groped his shocked victims while dancing to an ABBA tribute band at the Scottish First Aid awards bash at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel on March 31 2023.

The married 36-year-old constable – based in Auchterarder – and three colleagues had earlier been recognised for what was described as “heroic acts of bravery”.

They had to deal with a mentally ill, knife wielding man while responding to reports of a gas leak in Edinburgh.

Dad-of-two Jones and his fellow officers collected the event’s Chairperson’s Award for their efforts.

His six-and-a-half year career is now over after he was found guilty following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was found not guilty of a further three sexual assault allegations against three other people.

Sentencing comments

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre ordered Jones to do 150 hours of unpaid work and put him under supervision and on the sex offenders register for a year.

He said: “It seems quite plain that the night in question was a complete aberration of your character.

“You engaged in a course of conduct which was at least reckless and provoked a range of reactions from your victims.

“It’s not lost on anyone that you were receiving an award that evening for your vital efforts and first aid.

“You made a considerable contribution to our community.

“I can’t set aside the good work you did in the military and the police.

“None of that takes away from the obvious distress your conduct caused.

“Your victims were public servants celebrating their success that they were being commended for. You ruined that evening for them.

“All women should be allowed to socialise without fear or unwanted contact that you perpetrated.

“You don’t fully understand or recognise why your conduct was so wrong that evening.

“They were entitled to enjoy their night without harassment and you took that away from them with your drunken sexual conduct.

“I am satisfied that a community sentence is appropriate.”

‘Predatory’ groper maintains innocence

The trial heard how revellers partied to an ABBA tribute act and a DJ after awards were handed out.

One woman, a student, told how Jones was “thirsty for my attention” on the dancefloor, “grinding” on her then grabbing her breast and putting his hand under her dress.

She told the trial she has been left suffering from PTSD.

A firefighter said Jones grabbed her bottom and another victim said he groped her breast.

Another student said Jones smacked her on the bottom.

Other witnesses said he groped them on the dancefloor, with one calling him “quite predatory”.

He was eventually ejected by a security guard.

He told his lawyer Christopher Shaw he would have stopped dancing with the women had they refused and acknowledged he “potentially” made physical contact with them.

Mr Shaw told the sentencing that his client maintains his innocence.

He said: “Mr Shaw is a man with good character and knows his position is now untenable.

“His employment is now over.”

