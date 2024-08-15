Farm worker snorted 11g cocaine and downed Mad Dog and Buckfast before Scone house crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Farm worker snorted 11g cocaine and downed Mad Dog and Buckfast before Scone house crash

Ross Boag's truck propelled a car into a house, causing "at least £23,000" of damage.

By Jamie Buchan
Ross Boag
Ross Boag had taken cocaine, Mad Dog and Buckfast before the crash.

A farm worker snorted 11g of cocaine and downed bottles of Buckfast and Mad Dog before crashing a dumper truck outside a Perthshire couple’s home, causing “at least” £23,000 of damage.

Ross Boag said his “foot slipped” and rolled the vehicle into a ditch, before reversing it at speed into two parked cars.

One of the cars was propelled into a nearby house, leaving a huge external crack from the ground to the roof.

Boag, 24, was jailed when he returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week, having previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving in Elmgrove, Scone, in early 2023.

The court heard he also stole more than £1,000 of heavy plant equipment in November 2022, and a £15,000 excavator just weeks later.

Boag had rented out the kit but never returned it.

Instead, he sold the items on the black market to buy cocaine.

Jailed

The court heard how Boag got lost in Scone while driving a tipper truck in the early hours of January 14 last year,

Solicitor Mark Robbins, defending, said: “He got spooked when a spotlight came on.

“His foot slipped and the vehicle went into a ditch.

“He was trying to get out and this was what caused him to reverse into the two cars.

“He had to go at excessive speed to get out of the ditch.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis, noting the contents of a social work report, said: “I might be tempted to say that if you had taken 11g of cocaine, two bottles of Buckfast and a bottle of Mad Dog, your recollection might be somewhat hazy.”

The sheriff told Boag: “I take account of the fact that you are under the age of 25.

“This means I have to take account of sentencing guidelines for young offenders which focus on rehabilitation.

“But I also have to take account of the circumstances of the offences themselves.”

Ross Boag
Ross Boag appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He said: “As a result of the thefts, commercial hirers have lost significant sums of money.

“Particularly, the loss of the excavator which would have had a value in excess of five figures.”

The sheriff added: “In relation to the road traffic matter, an offence of dangerous driving is a significant matter and one can only anticipate the speed at which you were driving in light of the damage caused.

“It is accepted that the custody threshold has been reached.

“Considering everything that has been said, I do consider custody is appropriate.”

Boag, of Gilsay Place, Perth, was jailed for 14 months.

He was banned from driving for two years.

Drove off at speed

The court previously heard how the occupants of the property in Elmgrove heard a loud bang at about 12.40am.

They noticed their security light had been activated and looked out to see Boag’s vehicle reversing at speed.

It hit a Volkswagen Transporter and a Volvo V40, parked outside.

The Volvo V40 was shunted into the front of the house, causing the wall and window frame to crack.

Boag then exited the area at speed.

Elmgrove, Scone
The crash happened in Elmgrove, Scone. Image: Google

When he was later caught by police, he tried to pretend he wasn’t driving the vehicle and claimed his number plates may have been stolen.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said the cost of the damage to the house was listed as about £23,000, but said the final figure could be even higher.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

