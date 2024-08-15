Man jailed for life-endangering stabbing in Brechin park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man jailed for life-endangering stabbing in Brechin park

Kevin Sorrie's victim suffered a partially collapsed lung when he was stabbed.

By Ross Gardiner
Kevin Sorrie
Kevin Sorrie. Image: Facebook

A man who left a neighbour with a partially collapsed lung in a stabbing in a Brechin park has been jailed for four years.

Warring neighbours Kevin Sorrie and brothers 27-year-old Kaelan and Daniel Platt, 22, crossed paths in the town’s public park where Sorrie stabbed the older brother before heading home.

Police later seized a mud-caked jacket stained with Mr Platt’s blood, stuffed beneath a bed in Sorrie’s Wards Road home.

They also found a wooden-handled kitchen knife behind the taps on an upstairs bathroom sink.

A jury at Forfar Sheriff Court took just an hour and a half to convict Sorrie of the life-endangering assault.

Sorrie, 41, was previously jailed in 2011 for a serious assault.

Collapsed lung

Victim Kaelan Platt arrived at Ninewells emergency department just after 6pm on October 21, having been brought by ambulance.

He had a stab wound on the left side of his chest and had to receive oxygen.

An x-ray of his chest showed a pneumothorax – leaking air – which confirmed he had sustained a punctured left lung.

Ninewells emergency department
Mr Platt spent three days in Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson

Part of his left lung had collapsed and it was managed with a chest drain.

This was removed on October 24 and he was prescribed morphine and discharged from hospital a day later.

Accused claimed he was victim

Sorrie, from Aberdeen but currently in HMP Perth, denied taking a knife to the park and assaulting Mr Platt.

Giving evidence, he explained that earlier that day, the tyres of his partner’s car had been slashed and its windscreen had been smashed.

Sorrie said he had later been walking home with a pregnant teenager when he was assaulted by the Platt brothers in the park.

He said they had been shouting about blaming him for their father’s death.

He said: “I was scared for her (the teen’s) safety as well as my own.”

Kevin Sorrie
Kevin Sorrie. Image: Facebook

He said he was struck by a rock, fell and was kicked, then used a knife brought by Kaelan Platt while he was being pinned down.

“I stabbed him with the knife and pushed him away.

“It all happened so fast. It was a situation I didn’t expect to be in.”

However, jurors were shown CCTV of Sorrie and the girl arriving back at Wards Road, entirely unimpaired by the alleged ambush.

Police arrived and detectives searched Sorrie’s home.

Under a bed, they found a navy mud-stained Karrimor anorak with Mr Platt’s blood on it.

A kitchen knife with Sorrie’s DNA on the handle was also found on an upstairs bathroom sink.

Serious matter

Sorrie’s defence was rejected by a majority of the jury and he was found guilty of life-endangering assault to severe injury – under provocation – and weapon possession.

The prosecution did not proceed with a charge alleging Sorrie also assaulted Daniel Platt by striking him on the body with a knife.

Prosecutor Gavin Letford explained Sorrie had been on remand since appearing in court at a private hearing on October 23.

Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Sorrie was jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Defence counsel Charles Ferguson said: “A custodial sentence is almost inevitable.

“He has been out of trouble for a considerable time.”

The lawyer pointed out Sorrie’s last conviction was ten years ago.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey stated had it not been for the provocation, Sorrie could have expected the maximum five-year sentence available.

Prior offending

Following his conviction, Mr Letford explained that in 2011, Sorrie was jailed for 21 months at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for an assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and possession of a saw in a public place.

As a teenage learner driver, Sorrie wound up in court after he rammed a police car then sped off at 90mph in 2002.

Kevin Sorrie
Kevin Sorrie in 2011.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a police patrol car was confronted by his E-reg Vauxhall Nova car going the wrong way in a one-way street the year before.

When an officer told him to stop, he replied: “No, am I f***.”

He drove forward, colliding with the police car and two parked vehicles, then fled.

Sorrie, of Exchange Street, Aberdeen, also admitted a later charge of being just over the drink drive limit and driving carelessly in the grounds of Aberdeen College.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

