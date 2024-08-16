Paedophile Angus motorsports boss who used children as ‘playthings’ jailed for nearly 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile Angus motorsports boss who used children as ‘playthings’ jailed for nearly 12 years

Colin Bandeen from Kirriemuir was sentenced at the High Court in Kilmarnock.

By Ciaran Shanks
Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen. Image: Central Scotland News Agency

A paedophile motorsports business owner from Angus who befriended a family before using the children as his “playthings” has been jailed for nearly 12 years.

Colin Bandeen from Kirriemuir was convicted last month of sexually abusing four children and behaving indecently towards two others.

The 63-year-old, who worked in the oil industry in the Far East before setting up a motorcycle business on Tayside, got access to several of his victims through a contact involved in the Church of Scotland.

He appeared for sentencing for his two decades of crime at the High Court in Kilmarnock on Friday.

Bandeen appeared via video link from HMP Glenochil. He showed no emotion.

Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen had a motorsports business in Kirriemuir.

Judge Lord Cubie told him: “They were literally your playthings.

“You treated those you chose for your own amusement without any reflection for the damage you were causing or intended to cause.

“The behaviour was not some collection of opportunistic episodes.

“It was the result of long-term grooming of that family.

“You befriended the father and used, to some extent, the cloak of the church.

“You were a regular Friday visitor to the house in Kirriemuir.

“Knowing their financial vulnerability, you would buy the family shopping and treats.

“You would provide alcohol for the father until he became drunk or drowsy.

“You blighted the rest of their lives. The effect on the family is seismic.”

Destroyed family’s lives

Bandeen stood trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The trial heard Bandeen supplied a poverty-stricken single dad with food and alcohol and abused two boys from the ages of eight and nine.

He took the boys to “Jeep Fests” in England three times, abusing them in hotel rooms.

The abuse continued until the older one was 14 and the younger one for longer, until he was 16.

Bandeen then targeted their younger sister, including once trying to coerce her and a male schoolfriend to have sex with each other when they were only 13, while he waited in another room in his elderly parents’ Forfar home.

Social workers stepped in when he tried to take the youngsters to Malaysia.

Colin Bandeen
Colin Bandeen. Image: Facebook

Bandeen continued to sexually abuse the girl’s schoolfriend, exploiting his interest in motorsports.

He raped him at the age of 14 and indecently assaulted him while giving him “driving lessons” at 15.

The boy contacted police years later and said he had not previously revealed the abuse as he was “embarrassed and ashamed”.

After the four-day trial, a jury found Bandeen guilty of six charges of sexually assaulting or abusing three boys and indecently assaulting one by raping him.

Bandeen Motorsports
Bandeen’s business in Kirriemuir.

He was also found guilty of three charges of using lewd and libidinous behaviour towards the girl and boy and two charges of stalking the parents of five children in Angus and Fife.

Another charge of stalking was found not proven and he was found not guilty of committing a statutory breach of the peace.

Sentencing

The court heard on Friday the victims have suffered regular flashbacks, issues at school and in the care system, relationship problems and depression, with some expressing suicidal thoughts.

Bandeen continues to deny the allegations and was said to have been uncooperative with the Tay Project assessment for sex offenders.

He is considered a high-risk to children due to his lack of insight and responsibility.

“The damage is not just to a collection of individuals,” Lord Cubie added.

“You destroyed a family unit.

“Against a background of no insight, no remorse, no reflection, no acceptance of any wrongdoing, I consider that there are ongoing concerns about the risk you pose.

“The sentence of imprisonment requires to be significant.”

He was sentenced to a total of 11 years and nine months with an extended two-year sentence upon his release from custody.

He is on the sex offenders register for life.

Colin Bandeen
Bandeen maintains his innocence. Image: Facebook

Defence counsel Paul Nelson KC said: “He disagrees with the verdict the jury reached. He maintains his innocence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

