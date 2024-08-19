Perthshire creep ordered ‘schoolgirl’ to strip in ‘truly appalling’ online chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire creep ordered ‘schoolgirl’ to strip in ‘truly appalling’ online chat

Iain Moody, from Rattray, sent a series of sexually explicit messages to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in England.

By Jamie Buchan
Iain Moody
Iain Moody hid his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court.

A sleazy social media user ordered an undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old girl to strip for him and suggested she should use the pill after sex rather than condoms.

Iain Moody, from Perthshire, sent a series of sexually explicit messages to what he thought was a schoolgirl in England.

He tried to persuade her to skip school and asked her if she wanted “full sex”.

The 42-year-old showed little emotion as the vile exchange was read out in court.

Moody pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child from his then home in Rattray, by Blairgowrie, between June 19 and 22 last year.

The texts were described by a sheriff as “truly appalling”.

‘You can skip a class or two’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court how an undercover officer set up a decoy account called Dani on the social media platform Kik.

The account was contacted on June 19 by a man with the username Dan King.

“This was later identified as an account operated by the accused,” he said.

Moody asked: “How’s things?”

Dani replied: “I’m 13 from Birmingham.”

Iain Moody covered his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court.

Moody responded: “Sorry, didn’t realise how young you are.”

However, his messages continued and became more and more explicit.

Dani told him: “Just about to leave for school, but I want to stay in bed. You?”

Moody: “Aw, that’s a shame because I’m staying in bed a bit longer.”

Then he wrote: “I’m not wearing anything either. You should skip a class or two.”

He added: “Strip for me and I’ll tell you what I’m doing.”

When Dani asked “what? now?” he replied: “Yes and describe it as you strip for me…

“Maybe slowly while dancing.”

Chat became more explicit

Moody asked if she had “big boobs” and said: “Shame I’m not there to watch.”

Mr McKenzie said the conversation continued “in a similar vein” for some time.

Moody used the Kik messenger app to chat to the ‘child’ account.

The chat then became more graphic with Moody asking if the “child” wanted “full sex.”

When she said she was scared of becoming pregnant, he told her: “Lol, you can get the pill. It’s much better when no condom is used.”

Moody said he was engaging in a sex act and urged Dani to do to same.

He then went into horrifying detail about what he would do to the youngster.

Police search warrant

Mr McKenzie said the conversation log was passed to the Child Exploitation and Online Protection centre.

A search warranted was granted and then executed on Moody’s home in Rattray just after 8am on August 12 last year.

Moody was at home when police arrived. His phone was seized.

“While police were carrying out a search, the accused’s partner returned home.”

Perth Sheriff Court, Tay Street, Perth.
Perth Sheriff Court, Tay Street, Perth.

Moody, now of Pitcairlie, near Newburgh, Fife, was arrested that morning and taken for questioning to Dundee police HQ.

He did not respond during the interview.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain deferred sentence for reports and told Moody: “This was a truly appalling set of circumstances.”

He was placed on the sex offenders register.

