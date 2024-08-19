Perthshire creep ordered ‘schoolgirl’ to strip in ‘truly appalling’ online chat

A sleazy social media user ordered an undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old girl to strip for him and suggested she should use the pill after sex rather than condoms.

Iain Moody, from Perthshire, sent a series of sexually explicit messages to what he thought was a schoolgirl in England.

He tried to persuade her to skip school and asked her if she wanted “full sex”.

The 42-year-old showed little emotion as the vile exchange was read out in court.

Moody pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child from his then home in Rattray, by Blairgowrie, between June 19 and 22 last year.

The texts were described by a sheriff as “truly appalling”.

‘You can skip a class or two’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court how an undercover officer set up a decoy account called Dani on the social media platform Kik.

The account was contacted on June 19 by a man with the username Dan King.

“This was later identified as an account operated by the accused,” he said.

Moody asked: “How’s things?”

Dani replied: “I’m 13 from Birmingham.”

Moody responded: “Sorry, didn’t realise how young you are.”

However, his messages continued and became more and more explicit.

Dani told him: “Just about to leave for school, but I want to stay in bed. You?”

Moody: “Aw, that’s a shame because I’m staying in bed a bit longer.”

Then he wrote: “I’m not wearing anything either. You should skip a class or two.”

He added: “Strip for me and I’ll tell you what I’m doing.”

When Dani asked “what? now?” he replied: “Yes and describe it as you strip for me…

“Maybe slowly while dancing.”

Chat became more explicit

Moody asked if she had “big boobs” and said: “Shame I’m not there to watch.”

Mr McKenzie said the conversation continued “in a similar vein” for some time.

The chat then became more graphic with Moody asking if the “child” wanted “full sex.”

When she said she was scared of becoming pregnant, he told her: “Lol, you can get the pill. It’s much better when no condom is used.”

Moody said he was engaging in a sex act and urged Dani to do to same.

He then went into horrifying detail about what he would do to the youngster.

Police search warrant

Mr McKenzie said the conversation log was passed to the Child Exploitation and Online Protection centre.

A search warranted was granted and then executed on Moody’s home in Rattray just after 8am on August 12 last year.

Moody was at home when police arrived. His phone was seized.

“While police were carrying out a search, the accused’s partner returned home.”

Moody, now of Pitcairlie, near Newburgh, Fife, was arrested that morning and taken for questioning to Dundee police HQ.

He did not respond during the interview.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain deferred sentence for reports and told Moody: “This was a truly appalling set of circumstances.”

He was placed on the sex offenders register.

