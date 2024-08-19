Couple jailed after tots found wandering in Forfar at 4.30am after fleeing revolting flat

A neglectful couple have been jailed after two young children in their care fled their squalid Forfar home at 4.30am.

Unemployed pair Scotty Lawson and Christina Milford-Scott both previously pled guilty to charges of wilfully neglecting three children aged under seven in 2022.

Their mistreatment of the three youngsters was uncovered after two made a pre-dawn escape from the urine-and-faeces-smeared flat in which the couple resided.

Police brought the tots – one who was wearing only a nappy – back to the flat and uncovered the eye-watering living conditions.

There was no food in the mould-and-maggot-infested fridge and the children could not access the bathroom or other rooms due to them being chained off.

Lawson and Milford-Scott’s pristine bedroom was also chained off.

One of the tots hugged a police officer’s legs and pleaded with her: “Please take me with you”, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

He was then scolded in front of officers for eating toast and told: “You’re not hungry, you just think you are.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown lambasted the pair for “minimising” their neglect to social workers and jailed both first offenders for 16 months.

Children led police to flat

Previously, the court heard two of the three children were spotted wandering along Castle Street at 4.30am on October 19 in 2022.

The older child was dressed while the younger was barefoot and in a nappy.

The person who found them had been walking to work and contacted police, who were led to the property by the youngsters.

The property’s lock was broken but police could not enter the ajar door due to an ironing board blocking it.

They called for reinforcements and a social worker and woke both accused.

Police found a third child, of pre-school age, in a bedroom which stank of urine and faeces.

Faeces was smeared on the wall and soiled clothing was found in the room.

Officers noticed a door with a locked chain at the top which sealed off the other rooms.

Lawson and Milford-Scott’s own bedroom, also chained off, was clean and tidy.

Hungry youngsters

In the kitchen, the fridge was full of mould and maggots and multiple bags of rubbish lined the room.

Milford-Scott told officers the fridge was broken but said they bought fresh food daily.

While police were present, the oldest child who repeatedly complained about being hungry, picked a piece of potato off the floor and went to eat it but dropped the scrap when he was spotted.

At one point, he hugged a female officer’s legs and stated: “Please take me with you.”

He then pointed at the toaster and asked for toast.

In the living room, the boy picked up a slice of toast but was told by Milford-Scott it belonged to another child so he could not have it.

She said: “You’re not hungry, you just think you are.”

Guilty

Both Lawson and Milford-Scott pled guilty to separate charges of child neglect dating from August 15 to October 19 in 2022.

31-year-old Lawson, of Forfar, admitted he wilfully neglected three children in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering, including failing to provide them with a clean living environment and failing to adequately secure the property, allowing two children to leave during the night unsupervised and inadequately dressed.

27-year-old Scott, of Filey in Yorkshire, admitted the same offence and failing to provide adequate food and clothing.

None of the children can be identified for legal reasons.

‘Naive’

Solicitor Brian Black said: “Mr Lawson fully accepts that he is fully responsible for the matters that he pled guilty to.

“He tells me he clearly was not equipped with the skills.

“He very much regrets that, he’s extremely embarrassed.

“Up to now he appears as a first offender.”

He said he has no contact with the children or his co-accused.

“He started off as trying to help and him being naïve. He accepts it went far beyond that.”

Milford-Scott’s solicitor Billy Rennie said: “She came to Scotland because of a significantly abusive relationship.

“She’s effectively trying to rebuild her life after a fairly traumatic number of years.

“I think it’s fairly evident that the difficulties she’s had have caused her significant mental health issues.

“Were it not for her own difficult circumstances, these offences I would suggest would not likely have arisen.

“She’s unlikely to trouble the courts again.”

Jailed

Sheriff Martin-Brown imposed 16-month prison sentences and six months of post-release supervision for offending which could have “potentially lifelong” effects on the children.

She said: “Both of you have minimised your role.

“You have both shown a lack of empathy.

“You kept your own accommodation immaculate. The children were particularly vulnerable.

“Your behaviour continues to present a risk of harm.”

