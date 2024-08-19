Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden

A Rangers supporter has been banned from his club’s games after St Johnstone’s fan liaison officer was knocked to the ground outside Hampden on Saturday in an incident involving a drum.

Aaron Watt, 22, appeared in court on Monday accused of resetting a drum before the League Cup clash at the weekend.

Court papers state Watt, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, reset a drum dishonestly appropriated by assault and robbery.

Reset is the crime of possessing property in the knowledge it has been gained illegally.

Watt also faces a separate charge of conducting himself in a disorderly manner on Letherby Drive.

It is claimed he formed part of a disorderly crowd and ran through the crowd and away from police officers.

Watt is alleged to have struggled with the officers, refused to co-operate with them when lawfully required to do so and committed a breach of the peace.

He appeared from custody and made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail, on condition he must not be within 500 feet of the stadium where Rangers are playing regulated football matches on the day of the game.

The team is currently using Hampden for games while their Ibrox home is refurbished.

Crowd trouble

The court appearance came after video footage emerged of Beverley Mayer, 51, on the ground as fans mingled before the match, which finished 2-0 to the Light Blues.

It is thought she was carrying the drum in her role as supporter liaison officer so it could be checked before the game.

Crowds had skirmished with officers in the run-up to the game.

Police Scotland said two other people, aged 16 and 21, were arrested in connection with breach of the peace offences and resisting arrest.

Both were charged and released on an undertaking to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

‘Support and kindness’

On Monday morning, Mrs Mayer took to Twitter to post a message after the outpouring of support over the weekend.

She said: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness. #Humbled” and included a meme stating “There is more that unites than divides us”.

A statement from St Johnstone confirmed an investigation has been launched involving both clubs, Police Scotland and football’s governing bodies.

Rangers later said four fans had been given indefinite bans.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.