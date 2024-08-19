Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden

Aaron Watt, 22, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court accused of reset and struggling with police.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
The crowds and police outside Hampden on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

A Rangers supporter has been banned from his club’s games after St Johnstone’s fan liaison officer was knocked to the ground outside Hampden on Saturday in an incident involving a drum.

Aaron Watt, 22, appeared in court on Monday accused of resetting a drum before the League Cup clash at the weekend.

Court papers state Watt, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, reset a drum dishonestly appropriated by assault and robbery.

Reset is the crime of possessing property in the knowledge it has been gained illegally.

Police at Hampden
Police outside Hampden ahead of the Rangers v St Johnstone match. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Watt also faces a separate charge of conducting himself in a disorderly manner on Letherby Drive.

It is claimed he formed part of a disorderly crowd and ran through the crowd and away from police officers.

Watt is alleged to have struggled with the officers, refused to co-operate with them when lawfully required to do so and committed a breach of the peace.

He appeared from custody and made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail, on condition he must not be within 500 feet of the stadium where Rangers are playing regulated football matches on the day of the game.

The team is currently using Hampden for games while their Ibrox home is refurbished.

Crowd trouble

The court appearance came after video footage emerged of Beverley Mayer, 51, on the ground as fans mingled before the match, which finished 2-0 to the Light Blues.

It is thought she was carrying the drum in her role as supporter liaison officer so it could be checked before the game.

Crowds had skirmished with officers in the run-up to the game.

Police Scotland said two other people, aged 16 and 21, were arrested in connection with breach of the peace offences and resisting arrest.

Both were charged and released on an undertaking to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

‘Support and kindness’

On Monday morning, Mrs Mayer took to Twitter to post a message after the outpouring of support over the weekend.

She said: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness. #Humbled” and included a meme stating “There is more that unites than divides us”.

A statement from St Johnstone confirmed an investigation has been launched involving both clubs, Police Scotland and football’s governing bodies.

Rangers later said four fans had been given indefinite bans.

