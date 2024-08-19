Killer rapist from Fife, released from sexual harm order to strike again, receives life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer rapist from Fife, released from sexual harm order to strike again, receives life sentence

Mohammed Akram was subject to a sexual offences prevention order until 12017, when it was removed by a sheriff.

By Grant McCabe
A convicted killer and rapist from Fife who attacked a woman after being freed from a sexual offences order has been handed a life sentence.

Mohammed Akram, 64, subjected the victim to a horrific ordeal having already racked up a string of convictions for serious crimes stretching back more than 40 years.

Akram was locked up for five years in 1979 for the culpable homicide of a man behind a pub in Glenrothes.

In 2003, he was handed a seven-year sentence for the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

After being released he went on to be convicted in 2012 of abusing a four year-old girl.

An order for lifelong restriction (OLR) was imposed, effectively meaning he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

But the conviction was overturned after it was concluded the trial judge had misdirected jurors.

The young girl’s evidence was also considered unsafe due to her becoming distracted during her two-day stint as a witness.

However, Akram still remained the subject of a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

Tough restrictions on his movements included him having to report to a police handler and his contact with women was curbed.

In 2017, the measures were lifted when Sheriff Nigel Morrison ruled there was not enough evidence Akram still posed a risk to the public, although he remained on the sex offenders register.

The decision to remove the SOPO was thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Horrific offending

On Monday, Akram was sentenced for his latest crimes at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Gillian Wade KC imposed an OLR and ordered him to serve a minimum sentence of five years.

She said despite Akram having already served a number of jail terms there had been “no impact” on his “propensity” to re-offend.

Akram was convicted at the same court in February of repeatedly raping the woman between December 1 2010 and March 1 2022 – stretching to almost five years after the SOPO judgement.

The offences happened at a flat in Edinburgh’s Newhaven and a property in Glasgow’s Pollokshields.

He was further guilty of a separate charge of raping the same woman in the capital in March 2021 and of repeated assaults between January 1995 and December 2000 in Glasgow and Clackmannan.

Jurors heard she was not his only victim.

They also convicted him of raping a vulnerable girl at a flat in Stirling in January 1997.

Akram was also guilty of five charges against a third female – three rapes, attempted murder and indecent assault – committed between June 1999 and October 2001 at various locations across Scotland including Aberdeen and Stirling.

Akram had denied the accusations.

Bizarre evidence

In a series of bizarre claims in his evidence, Akram said the woman he abused even after the SOPO was removed remained “supportive” of him.

The physical violence included him headbutting and spitting on her, hurling plates of food and brandishing a knife.

The court heard if Akram did not get what he wanted, he “would go mental”.

Sexual contact was also “on his terms”.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said: “The Mohammed Akram described in this court is not one you recognise?”

He replied: “I thought I was fine.”

Akram insisted the woman had been “put under a lot pressure by the authorities”.

Miss Harper asked: “Police are making her say these things?”

He stated: “Possibly – a can of worms that I do not want to open.”

‘Minimum co-operation’ with reports

Akram insisted the account given by the girl he raped in 1997 was “100%” lies.

She has since passed away. He claimed she had initiated sexual contact.

The other victim – also younger than Akram – was repeatedly battered with a baton, glass bottle, hammer and dumbbell.

She was subjected to degrading sex attacks.

Akram again denied abusing this woman claiming to his KC Jim Keegan he treated her “like a flower”.

Sentencing, Judge Wade said Akram had shown “minimal co-operation” in a full risk assessment being carried out on him.

She added: “The author concludes – despite your advancing years, you having served lengthy sentences and undergone post-release supervision – that there has been no impact on your propensity to re-offend.

“He has therefore assessed you as presenting an unequivocal high risk.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

