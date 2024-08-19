Broughty Ferry fraudster to pay further £83k in criminal gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Broughty Ferry fraudster to pay further £83k in criminal gains

A second proceeds of crime action against Shahid Ramzan has been settled at the high court.

By James Mulholland
Shahid Ramzan
Shahid Ramzan has settled a second proceeds of crime action. Image: Alan Simpson

A Broughty Ferry businessman who made millions from a complex VAT fraud has agreed to hand over a further £83,000 to settle a second proceeds of crime action.

Prosecutors launched a proceedings against Shahid Ramzan 11 years after he was given a prison sentence by judge Lord Brailsford at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers for former DJ and pop promoter Ramzan, 51, settled the latest action at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

In April 2015, prosecutors had launched a first proceeds of crime action against Ramzan, which ended him handing over £240,000.

It was agreed he had made £6.8 million from his life of crime but only had £240,000 available then.

The law governing proceeds of crime action allows the prosecution to return to court to seize more money if they are able to identify further funds.

Crown lawyers identified new assets which prompted them to raise the latest action.

On Monday, prosecutor Dan Byrne KC and defence advocate Bryan Heaney told judge Lord Young they had agreed the accused should hand over another £83,000 within six months.

Started trading from home

Ramzan was found guilty on a total of five charges including evading – either alone or with others – VAT payments of £5,611,839 between October 2002 and July 2004.

He was also found guilty of transferring or hiding “criminal property” of £20,610,213.

Passing sentence in January 2013, Lord Brailsford described Ramzan’s offending as being “serious crimes of dishonesty.”

Shahid Ramzan
Shahid Ramzan at an earlier court appearance.

During his high court trial, jurors heard how Ramzan began his life in business trading from a bedroom in his home with only a telephone, a fax machine and a computer that could access the internet.

Prosecutors believed his international dealing was only a cover for his real business, exploiting loopholes in VAT regulations, along with others who were using a scam called Missing Trader Intra Community (MTIC) fraud.

The court heard how wannabe actor Ramzan, who had a bit-part role in Ken Loach film Ae Fond Kiss, set up front companies as a way of exploiting his earnings from Scotland.

His companies were legally Spanish and had addresses in Barcelona and Madrid on the stationery but the firms were operated from Dundee, with a Kilmarnock-based bank account.

Complex fraud

The Crown had to call tax experts to explain how MTIC worked.

They told jurors how the scam saw Ramzan set up a chain of deals which were difficult to follow.

An importer would buy goods without VAT because they came from another European country

When resold in the UK, the new customer would pay VAT but the importer would not hand it over to the authorities.

After passing from one so called “buffer” company to another, a broker would finally export the same items claiming a VAT refund.

By then the original missing trader would have disappeared, gone bust or been revealed as a bogus company which had hijacked a genuine business’s VAT details.

Customs and Excise would then be out of pocket, with little or no chance of recovering the VAT to match the refund.

Ramzan’s companies played both the parts of buffer and missing trader during the scams.

Mobile phones and compute parts were favourite items for dodgy business involved in the racket.

£115 million in original charge

Ramzan had originally been accused of hiding close to £115 million until defence KC Murray Macara argued only the VAT should appear in the charge and not the total turnover.

Passing sentence, Lord Brailsford told Ramzan his crimes required intelligence to plan, organise and execute.

He added: “These fraudulent schemes were carried out over a prolonged period of time between October 2002 and July 2004.

“As a result of this conduct the public purse has been deprived of revenue which it was entitled to.

“You do not in the main accept responsibility for these offences and further consider that others should be prosecuted.”

Ramzan was declared bankrupt in 2016.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Lured girl and supplied cannabis
Killer rapist from Fife, released from sexual harm order to strike again, receives life…
Jason-Lee Jack
Police bite thug misses court sentencing due to Fife family wedding hangover
John Main pled guilty to assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
First date attacker ordered to compensate Perthshire victim
Scotty Lawson
Couple jailed after tots found wandering in Forfar at 4.30am after fleeing revolting flat
Iain Moody
Perthshire creep ordered 'schoolgirl' to strip in 'truly appalling' online chat
Lindsay Smith
Drunken thug caused chaos in Perth pub then smashed up car
Paul Lappin
Perth hoaxer jailed after police van tantrum brought A90 traffic to a standstill
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hogmanay horror and and act of 'bravado'
Cameron Allan (left) murdered Calum Simpson.
Fife rape and murder sentencing delayed for further reports