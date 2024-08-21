Fife man on trial accused of flashing women for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man on trial accused of flashing women for seven years

Gavin Morrison denies ten charges featuring 16 complainers at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Rabbit Braes Kirkcaldy sign
Morrison is said to have exposed himself at Rabbit Braes park in Kirkcaldy.

A Kirkcaldy man has gone on trial accused of terrorising girls across central Fife in a seven-year flashing campaign.

Gavin Morrison, 44, faces ten charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, with the trial expected to last up to two weeks.

Sixteen named complainers are set to give evidence.

The youngest was just six when she and two others were allegedly accosted, with two of the group falling prey to Morrison for a second time less than a year later, according to one of the charges.

Another charge alleges three teenage girls were targeted in a Halloween ambush on Kirkcaldy’s Rabbit Braes.

All the offences are said to have taken place in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, from 2015 up until October 2022.

Morrison, of Citron Glebe, Kirkcaldy, is variously accused of exposing his penis, masturbating in front of victims, committing an act of public indecency and conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

Nothing but shoes, sunglasses and snood

The court heard from one witness who managed to film a naked man wearing a “balaclava” at Rabbit Braes in July 2020.

The seconds-long piece of footage showed a naked man walking past while wearing nothing but shoes, sunglasses and a mask covering the lower half of his face.

The woman, who was 15 at the time, said she and a friend had gone to the beauty spot for a picnic when they noticed a man acting suspiciously.

She said he went away but returned and her friend started “screaming”.

”I could see…he had no clothing other than a snood pulled over (his face).

“It was pulled to his sunglasses so it resembled a balaclava.

“I was frightened because obviously I didn’t know what his intentions were – we just saw him walking towards us with no clothes on.”

She said the man appeared to be masturbating and she pulled out her phone to record evidence.

As the man began walking back towards the pair she used Siri to call her mother, causing him to run off.

She said she has not returned to Rabbit Braes since due to fears of a repeat incident.

Flashbacks and cowboy boots

A second woman told the court she is now scared to walk alone at night after being accosted by a naked man as she walked home from Asda with a friend.

She said she had identified Morrison to police last year and denied a suggestion by his defence agent Lewis Kennedy she was mistaken, telling the court she suffered “flashbacks” in which she saw his face.

A third woman told the court she fell victim twice in the space of a year.

On the first occasion, in October 2016, she was walking home from a Co-op store in Kirkcaldy with a friend when they came across a man wearing “skin coloured leggings” and a black coat.

She said the man’s genitals were clearly visible through the clothing and he was “pleasuring himself”.

She said on the second occasion, in November 2017, she was walking with a different friend when they heard footsteps behind them and spotted a naked man following them.

Both witnesses described the man as wearing “cowboy boots”.

Morrison denies all charges and the trial before Sheriff Williamson continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Loner' rapist jailed for a decade
Bradley Forsyth and Gavin Liddell
Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain
Red traffic light
Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.
Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival 'put lives at risk'
Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour sex act leads to court for engineer
Dundee court
Woman tells trial she fled Dundee for Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Lured girl and supplied cannabis
Shahid Ramzan
Broughty Ferry fraudster to pay further £83k in criminal gains