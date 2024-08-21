Fife man on trial accused of flashing women for seven years

A Kirkcaldy man has gone on trial accused of terrorising girls across central Fife in a seven-year flashing campaign.

Gavin Morrison, 44, faces ten charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, with the trial expected to last up to two weeks.

Sixteen named complainers are set to give evidence.

The youngest was just six when she and two others were allegedly accosted, with two of the group falling prey to Morrison for a second time less than a year later, according to one of the charges.

Another charge alleges three teenage girls were targeted in a Halloween ambush on Kirkcaldy’s Rabbit Braes.

All the offences are said to have taken place in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, from 2015 up until October 2022.

Morrison, of Citron Glebe, Kirkcaldy, is variously accused of exposing his penis, masturbating in front of victims, committing an act of public indecency and conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

Nothing but shoes, sunglasses and snood

The court heard from one witness who managed to film a naked man wearing a “balaclava” at Rabbit Braes in July 2020.

The seconds-long piece of footage showed a naked man walking past while wearing nothing but shoes, sunglasses and a mask covering the lower half of his face.

The woman, who was 15 at the time, said she and a friend had gone to the beauty spot for a picnic when they noticed a man acting suspiciously.

She said he went away but returned and her friend started “screaming”.

”I could see…he had no clothing other than a snood pulled over (his face).

“It was pulled to his sunglasses so it resembled a balaclava.

“I was frightened because obviously I didn’t know what his intentions were – we just saw him walking towards us with no clothes on.”

She said the man appeared to be masturbating and she pulled out her phone to record evidence.

As the man began walking back towards the pair she used Siri to call her mother, causing him to run off.

She said she has not returned to Rabbit Braes since due to fears of a repeat incident.

Flashbacks and cowboy boots

A second woman told the court she is now scared to walk alone at night after being accosted by a naked man as she walked home from Asda with a friend.

She said she had identified Morrison to police last year and denied a suggestion by his defence agent Lewis Kennedy she was mistaken, telling the court she suffered “flashbacks” in which she saw his face.

A third woman told the court she fell victim twice in the space of a year.

On the first occasion, in October 2016, she was walking home from a Co-op store in Kirkcaldy with a friend when they came across a man wearing “skin coloured leggings” and a black coat.

She said the man’s genitals were clearly visible through the clothing and he was “pleasuring himself”.

She said on the second occasion, in November 2017, she was walking with a different friend when they heard footsteps behind them and spotted a naked man following them.

Both witnesses described the man as wearing “cowboy boots”.

Morrison denies all charges and the trial before Sheriff Williamson continues.

