Forfar pool cannabis farm ‘cleaner’ was in UK illegally for dental work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Forfar pool cannabis farm ‘cleaner’ was in UK illegally for dental work

Albanian national Xhafer Furriku is the third person to be sentenced over the cannabis farm.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police found cannabis farm
A cannabis farm was found within the abandoned Forfar swimming pool. Image: Facebook

A “cleaner” was caught inside a major cannabis cultivation in an abandoned Tayside pool after staying in the UK illegally to receive NHS dental work.

Albanian national Xhafer Furriku, 66, was discovered inside the disused Forfar swimming pool on August 8 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how cannabis worth more than £187,000 was discovered in a raid on the “sophisticated” operation.

Fellow Albanians Hajri Musa and Gerald Daci were previously locked up for being concerned in the supply of drugs in the same scheme.

The pool has been empty since 2017 and had been sold by Angus Council for £50,000 months before the cultivation came to light.

Major cannabis farm found

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said previously: “Police received intelligence about a significant cannabis cultivation.

“Officers attended and entry was forced.

“The disused pool and changing room area had been turned into a growing area.

“There were approximately 150 plants.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
The cannabis cultivation in Forfar swimming pool. Image: Facebook
sleeping area found in Forfar pool cannabis farm
A sleeping area found in the abandoned pool. Image: Facebook
Forfar pool cannabis farm
The abandoned pool had been converted. Image: Facebook
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
The pool area. Image: Facebook

“There was a further growing room on the floor above.

“There were around 100 further plants.

“There was plastic sheeting on the floor and ceiling.”

The crop had been assessed as having a realisable total value of nearly £200,000 when it was found on August 8 last year.

Dental work

Furriku was found within the premises by police, who managed to apprehend Musa and Daci as they tried to escape.

Through an interpreter, Furriku replied: “I came here to clean and paint.”

Furriku, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Solicitor David Kinloch said Furriku, a first offender, had travelled to the UK legally in September 2022 to visit two of his adult children in Huddersfield.

However, he did not return home to Albania after his visa expired.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Furriku was the last of three accused to be dealt with at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Kinloch told Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith: “I asked him why – and I’m not being humorous – he had extensive dental work to be done and because he was in the UK, the NHS covered that dental work.

“When he was working in Albania he was involved in general construction that included painting and decorating.

“He was offered employment as a painter and decorator at the locus in Forfar during the month of July.

“He travelled by bus to Forfar and he was informed he was there to tidy up and paint.

“He was not allowed to leave.”

Deportation order

Sheriff Niven-Smith sentenced Furriku to 36 months in prison, backdated to August 2023 when he was first remanded.

He said: “I recognise… there’s nothing to suggest that you were wholly responsible for the setting-up of this sophisticated, commercial cultivation site.

“It’s appropriate to sentence you on the basis that you were a bit-player in the cultivation.

“Nevertheless, without people such as yourself being prepared to engage with often far more serious criminals the supply of drugs would be impossible.”

Old Forfar swimming pool building
Forfar swimming pool was replaced by new facilities in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

The sheriff also granted an order for Furriku’s deportation upon the conclusion of his prison sentence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers' families murdered
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Rabbit Braes Kirkcaldy sign
Fife man on trial accused of flashing women for seven years
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Loner' rapist jailed for a decade
Bradley Forsyth and Gavin Liddell
Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain
Red traffic light
Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.
Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival 'put lives at risk'
Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour sex act leads to court for engineer
Dundee court
Woman tells trial she fled Dundee for Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden