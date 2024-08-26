Monday court round-up — Taxi driver stalker and village hall vandal

A teenager has admitted attacking a man at an Angus village hall and vandalising up the venue with a golf club.

Owen Millar, from Woodside of Chapelton near Edzell, was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his case called but the 19-year-old’s solicitor pled guilty to two charges on his behalf.

Millar admitted that on March 9 this year, he assaulted another male at the Airlie village hall by punching him on the head to his injury and wrapping his arms around the male’s head.

He also pled guilty to using a golf club to wilfully damage a door and smash a window at the hall on the same date.

Sentencing was deferred until October 3 for a social work report.

Drunken Dundee crash

Carer Thilina Rajapathiranalage caused his car to flip onto its side in a drunken crash on Dundee’s Moncur Crescent. Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police were on mobile patrol near the area and came across the vehicle on the opposite carriageway lying on its nearside doors.

Hospital assault

Drunken Kyle Taylor, 25, kicked a nurse so hard she was knocked to the floor, after regaining consciousness in a rage in Perth Royal Infirmary.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 7.05pm, staff were made aware the accused was lying unconscious in the hospital.

“He was taken to the resuscitation room and at some point later, he regained consciousness.

“He was described as being heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Nurses left the room after Taylor became agitated and started arguing with his brother.

“Staff had sufficient concerns about the accused to restrain him and prevent him from hurting himself or others,” Mr Hamilton said.

As he was being held, Taylor lashed out with his legs and struck a female registered nurse in the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

When later questioned by police, Taylor responded: “I didn’t mean to, but yes.”

Taylor, whose address is listed as c/o Murray Park Hotel, Crieff, admitted assaulting the nurse by kicking her on the body on March 22 last year.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

Child killer driving ban

A child killer caught driving in Dundee while serving a seven-year ban has been ordered to perform unpaid work. Luke Pirie was previously jailed after losing control of a car, mounting a pavement at 50mph and killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards in October 2016. The 30-year-old has been given a further six-month road ban after he pled guilty to driving while disqualified in June.

Taxi driver stalked woman

A taxi driver stalked a woman after meeting her in Tesco 30 years after they worked together in a local hotel.

Neil Shand, 52, sent unwanted letters, cards and gifts and persisted in contacting the woman despite receiving a warning from police.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his victim fear or alarm in Rosyth, between June 26 and December 11 last year.

After the chance meeting in Tesco, Shand began to pester the woman.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court he put a birthday card through the woman’s front door and later posted notes about mundane matters.

He also said he lost the love of his life seven years before and she reminded him of her before adding: “please don’t be afraid”.

The woman contacted police and Shand was warned not to contact her again but in December last year she received a further letter, saying she had “basically destroyed” his life and more sinister content.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Shand, of Blacklaw Road, Dunfermline, “understands with hindsight he caused her fear, this was not his intention”.

The solicitor pointed out her client was assessed as low risk of reoffending and has taken steps to address his low mood and alcohol consumption.

She said he had been impacted by a number of bereavements involving family and friends in the same year.

Ms Allan said the offence will have an impact on his employment and he will have to go before the licensing board to keep his taxi licence.

Sheriff Krista Johnston sentenced Shand to 55 hours of unpaid work. A lifelong ban on contact has already been imposed.

Street Valium dealers

A Fife drug dealer caught with more than 7,000 street Valium tablets has been jailed for 14 months. Andrew Caldow has four previous convictions for crimes relating to drug supply, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard. Accomplice Gareth Inglis was given an unpaid work order.

Hunting knife attack

A man struck a grounded rival in the back with a hunting knife during a street brawl in Perth city centre.

Scott Kerr, 24, was caught on CCTV using the blade on the man during the fight in Mill Street on February 4 last year.

Kerr, of Claythorn Street, Glasgow, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assault and having a knife illegally in a public place.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court public space CCTV captured the large-scale fight at around 3.15am on a Saturday morning.

It showed Kerr taking out a blade and his victim appearing to stumble or fall while trying to get away, before being attacked on the ground.

The victim – who later refused to engage with police – managed to get up and escape and Kerr ran off down South Methven Street, still clutching the knife.

Police forced entry to a property there and seized four large hunting knives with blades between six and ten inches.

It has not been established which of the knives was used in the attack, though all four were shown to Sheriff Susan Duff in court.

Ms Wilkinson said police also seized the pair of jogging bottoms worn by Kerr during the assault and he was arrested.

Defence lawyer Simon Whyte said Kerr is currently serving a custodial sentence which was imposed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in November last year.

The solicitor said this is the first of two sentences, both for drug-related matters and Kerr is not due to be released until July next year at the earliest.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing until September 19 to obtain background reports.

