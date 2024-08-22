Stirling thief stole charity tin and hundreds of pounds worth of luxury honey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling thief stole charity tin and hundreds of pounds worth of luxury honey

Addict Shaun Kirwin, 54, is now under supervision after admitting a pair of thefts.

By Ross Gardiner
Shaun Kirwin
Shaun Kirwin at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A thief whose ill-gained goods included a charity collection and a stash of luxury honey has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Shaun Kirwin appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to be sentenced for his thievery, prepared with a bag for prison.

At previous hearings, Kirwin admitted pilfering a tin for collecting donations for second-hand books in Tesco, as well as a stash of high-end honey from Holland & Barrett.

Kirwin, who has offended before, was ordered to complete unpaid work and pay compensation for the charity collection.

Book collection raid

The court heard that in April, Kirwin went to Tesco in Dunblane and made off with the charity tin, located at the end of the checkouts where people were donating 50p for preowned books.

The proceeds were destined for local schools.

The prosecutor said: “The accused was seen in the store to pick up the charity tin and place it in a black drawstring bag.”

A year earlier, Kirwin raided a health food store, helping himself to bottles of Manuka honey, from the city’s Holland & Barrett.

He was was spotted on CCTV putting bottles worth £283.70 into a bag before leaving.

Holland & Barrett
Kirwin raided Holland & Barrett in The Thistles Centre, Stirling. Image: DC Thomson

Manuka honey comes from nectar collected from Manuka shrubs which are indigenous to New Zealand.

The honey is considered a luxury superfood with health benefits and fetches high prices.

Kirwin’s solicitor said: “It’s the good honey that’s in Holland and Barrett.

“Mr Kirwin has committed these offences against a background of drug addiction.

“He has been doing relatively well, he has a support worker.

“He is in receipt of Universal Credit.”

Sentencing

54-year-old Kirwin, of Cowane Street in Stirling, pled guilty both thefts, while on bail from Stirling and Falkirk Sheriff Courts.

He spent almost a month on remand following the Dunblane theft, which Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon labelled “quite a serious matter”.

He imposed a year of supervision for each crime and ordered Kirwin to complete 147 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 compensation to Tesco.

Last year, Kirwin wound up in court after making threats while in possession of a hammer at Stirling Council’s homeless unit on Springkerse Road in 2021.

