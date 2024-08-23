Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after ‘murder threats’ from neighbour is spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after ‘murder threats’ from neighbour is spared jail

Michael Cosgrove faced a minimum five-year prison term after he was found guilty of ordering the Taser-like firearm from an overseas seller.

By Jamie Buchan
Michael Cosgrove
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook

A Dundee musician who bought an illegal stun gun because he believed his upstairs neighbour was going to murder him has been spared jail.

Michael Cosgrove faced a minimum five year prison term after he was found guilty of ordering the Taser-like firearm from an overseas seller.

But his lawyer argued there were “exceptional circumstances” to keep him out of jail.

A jury at Perth Sheriff Court heard the 52-year-old bought the weapon during the pandemic lockdown as a “last resort” for his own protection, claiming the man in the flat above had threatened to kill him over his guitar playing.

Michael Cosgrove
Michael Cosgrove went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The £10 weapon, which was disguised as a torch, was intercepted by Border Force officers.

When police raided 52-year-old Cosgrove’s flat in Shepherd’s Loan, he told them he had not yet received the device but had already decided he was going to “throw it in the Tay” anyway.

‘A very ill-judged purchase’

At his trial, Cosgrove denied ordering the firearm and claimed the item shipped was different to the device he had purchased.

But jurors took just half an hour to unanimously find him guilty.

Cosgrove returned to the dock, having been warned the offence carries a statutory five-year jail sentence.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “As you will now be acutely aware, this was a very ill-judged purchase.

“However, I do take account of the time that this happened, when we were all locked in our homes.

Stun gun torch
The same model of stun gun that was ordered by Michael Cosgrove. Image: WitnessCommercial.com

“Whether you received this device is somewhat academic, given that it had been purchased and paid for and was being dispatched to you.

“I accept you did try to cancel the purchase but by that stage the order was already complete and the item was in transit.”

The sheriff said: “There is an expectation by the Scottish Government that should someone be convicted of an offence such as this, there is a mandatory five-year prison sentence unless exceptional circumstances exist.

“I am satisfied that there are such circumstances in this particular case.

“I don’t think a prison sentence is merited when there are alternatives available.”

Cosgrove was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours unpaid work and placed on supervision for two years.

Detrimental to jail accused

Solicitor Douglas McConnell said jailing his client would be “disproportionate and arbitrary.”

“Mr Cosgrove tried to cancel the order after he had spoken a friend about it.

“It would have been helpful if the website had replied to him.”

Mr McConnell said at the time his client was struggling with mental health issues, exacerbated by lockdown conditions.

“Placing someone like Mr Cosgrove in custody would be detrimental to himself and to society,” he said.

Diary of threats

The court heard how police descended on Cosgrove’s flat on August 11 2020, days after the firearm was intercepted.

Cosgrove told them: “I bought it but saw online it was illegal and I was going to throw it in the Tay.

“I didn’t even get it, there is nothing in the house.”

He added: “You’re arresting me for ordering a Taser.

“You should speak to the boy upstairs, he keeps threatening to shoot me.”

Michael Cosgrove
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook

Police found in his living room a notebook, with threats allegedly made against Cosgrove alongside timings and dates.

The final entry read: “If he’s thinking of playing music, I’ll kill the b******.”

Cosgrove told the trial he had been keeping a diary of threats made by his neighbour, following advice from police.

He said the firearm was advertised online as a “self-defence device”.

“I bought this item but there was no intention of any malice,” he said.

“I was in a situation where there was a guy upstairs threatening to murder me.

“It was a last resort to try and nullify the situation,” he told the jury.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew Wheelan
Drunk driver rammed lorry off A90 in Perthshire after two hit-and-run crashes
Dundee brothel madam faces life sentence after being found guilty of running prostitutes
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Caravan blaze and littering slap
Shaun Kirwin
Stirling thief stole charity tin and hundreds of pounds worth of luxury honey
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice
Rabbit Braes
Girls fled from 'flasher' during Fife Halloween horror, trial hears
BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Teenage driver's BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like 'gas explosion'
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in UK, trial told
Ballindean Road, Douglas, Dundee.
Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery