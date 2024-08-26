Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street

A carer caused his car to flip onto its side after a drunken crash on a Dundee street.

Police and other emergency services rushed to Moncur Crescent on June 8 following the smash at around 8pm.

Thilina Rajapathiranalage was freed from the vehicle but was arrested because he smelled of alcohol.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police were on mobile patrol near the area and came across Rajapathiranalage’s vehicle on the opposite carriageway lying on its nearside doors.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The vehicle had substantial damage to its roof and windscreen. Airbags had been deployed.

“Members of the public helped the accused exit the vehicle.

“Police attended and assisted.

“They detected a smell of alcohol from the accused and he provided the reading as libelled.”

After being checked over by paramedics, Rajapathiranalage later gave a reading more than three times the limit.

Rajapathiranalage, a carer, offered no explanation for why he was drink-driving other than telling police officers he was going to pick up his wife.

The 39-year-old first offender pled guilty to drink driving (69mics/ 22) when he appeared before Sheriff Eric Brown.

“He accepts full responsibility for his actions,” solicitor Lisa Duffus said.

“He had been at a friend’s house earlier in the day and had been drinking.

“The loss of his licence will have an impact on his family life but he does accept full responsibility for what has happened here.”

Rajapathiranalage was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400.

