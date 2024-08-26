Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street

Thilina Rajapathiranalage was freed from the vehicle but was arrested because he smelled of alcohol.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thilina Rajapathira, Moncur Crescent
Drink-driver Thilina Rajapathira flipped his car on Moncur Crescent.

A carer caused his car to flip onto its side after a drunken crash on a Dundee street.

Police and other emergency services rushed to Moncur Crescent on June 8 following the smash at around 8pm.

Thilina Rajapathiranalage was freed from the vehicle but was arrested because he smelled of alcohol.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police were on mobile patrol near the area and came across Rajapathiranalage’s vehicle on the opposite carriageway lying on its nearside doors.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “The vehicle had substantial damage to its roof and windscreen. Airbags had been deployed.

“Members of the public helped the accused exit the vehicle.

“Police attended and assisted.

“They detected a smell of alcohol from the accused and he provided the reading as libelled.”

Emergency services at the scene of the Moncur Crescent crash
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Supplied

After being checked over by paramedics, Rajapathiranalage later gave a reading more than three times the limit.

Rajapathiranalage, a carer, offered no explanation for why he was drink-driving other than telling police officers he was going to pick up his wife.

The 39-year-old first offender pled guilty to drink driving (69mics/ 22) when he appeared before Sheriff Eric Brown.

“He accepts full responsibility for his actions,” solicitor Lisa Duffus said.

“He had been at a friend’s house earlier in the day and had been drinking.

“The loss of his licence will have an impact on his family life but he does accept full responsibility for what has happened here.”

Rajapathiranalage was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Laura Taylor
Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that 'propelled' cyclist, 64, into the air
Zlatan Zlatanov
Perth delivery driver with BB gun triggered armed police response
Danny Moffat
Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told 'hang your head' for 'disgraceful display'
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban
Police breathalyser
Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related…
Darren Barr
Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Hot blood' and high risk breach
James Demarco
Murderer who escaped Perth hospital and fled to graveyard was due for parole hearing…
Stagecoach bus
Teen threatened to 'slice and dice' passengers on Fife bus journey
Kieran Hudghton
Topless man threw brick from Fife footbridge, hitting moving car below