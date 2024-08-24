Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil

Darren Barr believed there was a "conspiracy" surrounding allegations that a student had been molested by another child at the school.

By Jamie Buchan
Darren Barr
Darren Barr appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court.

A raging Tayside man stormed into a high school and ranted about “paedo lovers” after being given wrong information about a child sex attack.

Darren Barr went to the secondary to demand justice for a pupil who had allegedly been molested by the son of a police officer.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 43-year-old believed there was a “conspiracy” around the allegations.

He gave the depute head teacher a week to find a solution before he would come back and “kick f*** out of anyone’s dad.”

Barr, who was previously jailed for marching outside his home armed with a crossbow, appeared via video link from Perth Prison and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the school on November 30 last year.

“That’s not like me to do that,” he said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said jail was the only option.

‘I will deal with these bullies myself’

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan said Barr was aware of a pupil at the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – who had been having difficulties with another child.

That matter had been reported to police, he said.

“At around 11.45am, staff were at the school when the accused approached them.

“He demanded to speak to the deputy head teacher.

Darren Barr
Darren Barr stormed into the high school to demand justice.

“He was shouting, swearing and pointing through glass towards staff in an intimidating manner.”

Barr got even angrier when the deputy head appeared.

“F***ing liar. I will deal with these bullies myself,” he ranted.

He shouted at staff: “Paedo lovers.”

Mr Duncan said: “The accused threatened the deputy head teacher, saying he would give him seven days to sort issues out or he would be back and would ‘kick f*** out of anyone’s dad,’ referring to other pupils.”

The court heard that throughout the incident, pupils and other members of the public were entering and leaving the reception area.

“The accused remained aggressive throughout and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol,” Mr Duncan said.

Wanted ‘justice to be done’

Solicitor Chris Sneddon, defending, said his client was aware of a pupil who had been sexually assaulted.

“Mr Barr had been given certain information the night before that turned out to be inaccurate,” he said.

“The alleged attacker was the child of a police officer.

“His position was there had been some kind of conspiracy and he wanted justice to be done.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Sneddon said: “He understands he should not have behaved that way in a school.”

Sheriff McLachlan jailed Barr for four months.

“This was clearly unacceptable,” she said.

“My options are limited and there really isn’t any alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Barr told the court: “This is not like me.

“I wouldn’t do that. Anything to do with children, I wouldn’t do.”

