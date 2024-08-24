Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil

A raging Tayside man stormed into a high school and ranted about “paedo lovers” after being given wrong information about a child sex attack.

Darren Barr went to the secondary to demand justice for a pupil who had allegedly been molested by the son of a police officer.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 43-year-old believed there was a “conspiracy” around the allegations.

He gave the depute head teacher a week to find a solution before he would come back and “kick f*** out of anyone’s dad.”

Barr, who was previously jailed for marching outside his home armed with a crossbow, appeared via video link from Perth Prison and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the school on November 30 last year.

“That’s not like me to do that,” he said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said jail was the only option.

‘I will deal with these bullies myself’

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan said Barr was aware of a pupil at the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – who had been having difficulties with another child.

That matter had been reported to police, he said.

“At around 11.45am, staff were at the school when the accused approached them.

“He demanded to speak to the deputy head teacher.

“He was shouting, swearing and pointing through glass towards staff in an intimidating manner.”

Barr got even angrier when the deputy head appeared.

“F***ing liar. I will deal with these bullies myself,” he ranted.

He shouted at staff: “Paedo lovers.”

Mr Duncan said: “The accused threatened the deputy head teacher, saying he would give him seven days to sort issues out or he would be back and would ‘kick f*** out of anyone’s dad,’ referring to other pupils.”

The court heard that throughout the incident, pupils and other members of the public were entering and leaving the reception area.

“The accused remained aggressive throughout and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol,” Mr Duncan said.

Wanted ‘justice to be done’

Solicitor Chris Sneddon, defending, said his client was aware of a pupil who had been sexually assaulted.

“Mr Barr had been given certain information the night before that turned out to be inaccurate,” he said.

“The alleged attacker was the child of a police officer.

“His position was there had been some kind of conspiracy and he wanted justice to be done.”

Mr Sneddon said: “He understands he should not have behaved that way in a school.”

Sheriff McLachlan jailed Barr for four months.

“This was clearly unacceptable,” she said.

“My options are limited and there really isn’t any alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Barr told the court: “This is not like me.

“I wouldn’t do that. Anything to do with children, I wouldn’t do.”

