Disqualified driver woken by police after falling asleep at Fife level crossing ‘waiting for train to pass’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Disqualified driver woken by police after falling asleep at Fife level crossing ‘waiting for train to pass’

Barry Miller has been caught driving disqualified for the eighth time and has now been jailed.

By Jamie McKenzie
The level crossing at Kingseat Road, Dunfermline
Miller was found snoozing at the level crossing at Kingseat Road. Image: Google

A banned driver who fell asleep behind the wheel at a level crossing while “waiting for a train to pass” has been jailed.

Barry Miller, who has seven previous convictions for driving while disqualified, was reported to police after stopping on Kingseat Road, Dunfermline, on June 19 this year.

Miller, 39, of Leadside Crescent, Wellwood, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that on June 19 police received a call saying a car was stopped in the road and both the driver and front seat passenger – a woman – were thought to be unresponsive.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson said police attended at around 11.50pm and saw Miller in the driver’s seat.

“He stated he had been waiting for a train to pass at the crossing and had fallen asleep,” the fiscal depute said.

A police system search showed Miller was a disqualified driver and had no insurance.

Buckfast thief

Miller was also sentenced for a separate crime in which he threatened to hurt a shop worker after being challenged over payment for two bottles of Buckfast.

At around 6.40pm on April 1 this year Miller entered a Premier Store on Townhill Road, Dunfermline, and picked up two bottles of Buckfast from the shelf and walked past the counter towards the exit, the fiscal said.

A member of staff followed Miller and shouted he had to pay.

The fiscal said Miller turned to face him and shouted threats in an aggressive tone which included: “Come near me, I will smash this bottle over your head”.

The shop worker was intimidated by this and contacted police as Miller fled.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Jailed

On Miller’s driving offences, defence lawyer Alexander Flett said the other person in the car had initially been the driver but appeared to be falling asleep so he took the wheel as “the least bad option in the circumstances”.

He said the frequency of Miller’s offending has “decelerated markedly” in recent years.

He had addressed previous issues with Valium but relapsed into drug misuse about five months ago and is again trying to cooperate with counselling services.

The lawyer said the April 1 offence at the shop is directly related to drug misuse.

Sheriff Susan Duff pointed out Miller has a “long list” of offending including seven previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for five years.

A four-month sentence for the shop offence will run concurrently.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew Caldow and Gareth Inglis
Fife dealer caught with thousands of street valium pills is jailed
Thilina Rajapathira, Moncur Crescent
Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street
Laura Taylor
Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that 'propelled' cyclist, 64, into the air
Zlatan Zlatanov
Perth delivery driver with BB gun triggered armed police response
Danny Moffat
Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told 'hang your head' for 'disgraceful display'
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban
Police breathalyser
Waste worker jailed for defying driving ban in Arbroath to rack up fourth drink-related…
Darren Barr
Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Hot blood' and high risk breach
James Demarco
Murderer who escaped Perth hospital and fled to graveyard was due for parole hearing…