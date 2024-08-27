Montrose support worker used vulnerable client’s bank card to steal £9,999

An support worker has admitted she used her vulnerable client’s bank card to steal almost £10,000 from ATMs across Montrose.

Quenta Duguid admitted making unauthorised withdrawals over a nine-month period.

Hillcrest Futures employee Duguid, 53, had implemented a sign-in sign-out policy for the vulnerable woman’s card after suspicions arose it may have been being used without permission.

But on more than 50 occasions, she used the card herself to steal money through ATM withdrawals.

She will be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court in October after reports have been prepared.

Bank card spree

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Duguid worked as a support worker for Hillcrest Futures and her victim was a vulnerable client who has mental health issues, receiving two hours of support six days a week and a phone call on Sundays.

Mr Gordon explained that each Tuesday, a support worker would take the woman to the Bank of Scotland branch on Montrose High Street to withdraw money.

The transaction, usually for £185, was completed with a signed withdrawal slip as she did not have the capacity to use an ATM or recall a PIN.

However, at an earlier stage it was believed another support worker was using the woman’s bank card without permission.

Duguid implemented a secure system for the card, keeping it in an envelope in an unlocked office filing cabinet.

She went on to sign it out herself on multiple occasions.

Another support worker took the client to the bank in March 2021 and was handed a statement.

She became suspicious to see ATM withdrawals and police were contacted.

Paperwork was examined and CCTV was reviewed.

It was found Duguid had made 56 withdrawals from ATMs around Montrose.

On 36 of those occasions, she was on the charity rota to be working with her victim.

Paperwork showed that on a number of occasions, Duguid had signed the bank card out in her own name.

She was seen on CCTV using the card while wearing the same distinctive clothing in which she was interviewed by police, at which stage she denied her offending.

Admission of guilt

In the dock, Duguid admitted stealing £9,999 from ATMs in Montrose on various occasions between July 2020 and March 2021.

Initially, Duguid was alleged to have stolen £11,680.

Duguid, of Christie’s Lane in Montrose, has been on bail since appearing in court in private on July 19 in 2022.

Hillcrest Futures is a registered charity which works throughout Scotland offering support to people with physical and learning disabilities, autism, older people and assists with mental health and wellbeing, homelessness and drug and alcohol recovery.

