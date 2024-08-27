Montrose support worker used vulnerable client’s bank card to steal £9,999

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose support worker used vulnerable client’s bank card to steal £9,999

Quenta Duguid used her client's card 56 times after bosses probed whether another employee was using the card fraudulently.

By Ross Gardiner
Quenta Duguid
Quenta Duguid admitted the thefts at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An support worker has admitted she used her vulnerable client’s bank card to steal almost £10,000 from ATMs across Montrose.

Quenta Duguid admitted making unauthorised withdrawals over a nine-month period.

Hillcrest Futures employee Duguid, 53, had implemented a sign-in sign-out policy for the vulnerable woman’s card after suspicions arose it may have been being used without permission.

But on more than 50 occasions, she used the card herself to steal money through ATM withdrawals.

She will be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court in October after reports have been prepared.

Bank card spree

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Duguid worked as a support worker for Hillcrest Futures and her victim was a vulnerable client who has mental health issues, receiving two hours of support six days a week and a phone call on Sundays.

Mr Gordon explained that each Tuesday, a support worker would take the woman to the Bank of Scotland branch on Montrose High Street to withdraw money.

The transaction, usually for £185, was completed with a signed withdrawal slip as she did not have the capacity to use an ATM or recall a PIN.

However, at an earlier stage it was believed another support worker was using the woman’s bank card without permission.

Duguid implemented a secure system for the card, keeping it in an envelope in an unlocked office filing cabinet.

She went on to sign it out herself on multiple occasions.

Montrose High Street Bank of Scotland
Withdrawals were noticed by a concerned support worker on a trip to the bank with the victim. Image: Google

Another support worker took the client to the bank in March 2021 and was handed a statement.

She became suspicious to see ATM withdrawals and police were contacted.

Paperwork was examined and CCTV was reviewed.

It was found Duguid had made 56 withdrawals from ATMs around Montrose.

On 36 of those occasions, she was on the charity rota to be working with her victim.

Paperwork showed that on a number of occasions, Duguid had signed the bank card out in her own name.

She was seen on CCTV using the card while wearing the same distinctive clothing in which she was interviewed by police, at which stage she denied her offending.

Admission of guilt

In the dock, Duguid admitted stealing £9,999 from ATMs in Montrose on various occasions between July 2020 and March 2021.

Initially, Duguid was alleged to have stolen £11,680.

Duguid, of Christie’s Lane in Montrose, has been on bail since appearing in court in private on July 19 in 2022.

Hillcrest Futures is a registered charity which works throughout Scotland offering support to people with physical and learning disabilities, autism, older people and assists with mental health and wellbeing, homelessness and drug and alcohol recovery.

