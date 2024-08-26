Rapist caught with £1.5m cocaine near Dundee jailed for 3 years

A convicted rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine near Dundee has been jailed for three years.

Tom Farquhar, 28, was stopped in an Audi S3 on the A90 on September 1 last year.

Police had got a tip off drugs were being transported and found the haul in taped packages in a supermarket bag for life.

Farquhar, of Aberdeen, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, having admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was jailed for 12 years separately earlier this month for offences against a woman in his hometown, including rape.

Lord Clark said the three-year drugs sentence was less due to the guilty plea and the fact he was already already serving a lengthy prison term.

It will run consecutively to the 12 years.

‘Never touched’ the drugs

Prosecutor David Dickson told the previous drugs hearing how Farquhar had been caught.

He stated: “All (the taped packages) appeared to be symmetrical in size and weight.”

The high-purity consignment had a potential street value of just over £1.5 million.

His lawyer David Moggach told the court: “He lost his job, was short of money and was offered a sum to pick this up.

“He went to Glasgow, met people there and they deposited items in the footwell.

“He never touched it and did not know the type (of drugs) or the quantity.

“He drove back to Aberdeen not knowing where he was going to there.

“En route, he was stopped and the packages were found in the car.

“Mr Farquhar was hoping to get £500 for the trip.”

Mr Moggach said Farquhar was always pleading guilty to the drug trafficking but had “wanted to get the other case dealt with” first.

