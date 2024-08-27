Controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder car-jacked and raped terrified woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder car-jacked and raped terrified woman

John Allen will be sentenced later after being found guilty at the High Court in Stirling.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Rapist John Allen
Rapist John Allen outside Stirling court. Image: Central Scotland News

A Stirlingshire bodybuilder filmed himself as he repeatedly raped a woman who he made sign a “contract” saying she would have sex with him whenever he wanted.

John Allen, 28, also tried to carjack the woman after lying in wait for her outside her workplace.

A jury was shown two distressing videos, one seven minutes long, of Allen violently raping the 23-year-old.

As he assaults her, he demands, “Do you deserve this?”

The video goes blank as she screams.

Allen also insisted she hand over all her wages, controlled her finances, forced her to stop using contraception and – when she did not get pregnant and tests showed his own sperm was poorly-mobile – tried to force her to have IVF.

He locked her own clothes in a cupboard and drilled it shut, bought her others she was “allowed” to wear, prevented her from wearing make-up, and forbid her from wearing a bra.

Allen punched her, left her with bruises and an injury to her jaw, dragged her up the stairs of his flat and sent her a picture of him self-harming, blaming her.

Feared for life

The woman left him following an incident in which she returned from work late and he attacked her, stamping on her face.

She told the High Court in Stirling: “I thought, ‘I’m going to die if I stay here’.”

A few days later, in what the jury was told was a “very disturbing and sinister late-night event”, Allen got into the passenger seat of her car when she went out to move it one night.

The woman said she initially did not know who it was who was trying to “hijack” her.

She said: “He had his face covered. He told me to put the car in reverse and ‘f***ing drive’.”

She did as she was told but Allen tried to grab the steering wheel and drive the car into a building.

The court heard the woman parked and ran back into her workplace, “chalk white”, and police were called.

Officers found Allen lying down, hiding on the back seat of the woman’s car.

Police had to pull him out of the car to arrest him and the videos which eventually helped convict him were found on his mobile phone.

Denials

After a four-day trial, a jury found unemployed Allen, of Denny, guilty of rape, assault, breach of the peace, and voyeurism – filming the woman during sexual acts without her consent.

He had denied the charges and claimed the sexual acts were consensual.

Of the videos, he insisted his victim had simply been “playing the bad girl, naughty girl stereotype”.

He said he had never beaten her, assaulted her, or stamped on her head.

He said: “Her consent was always vital because of the extreme nature of it.

“The more wrong it seemed, the more fun it seemed – that’s all part of the fun and games.”

Allen was also found guilty of raping and attempting to rape another former partner in 2016.

Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence for reports until September.

She revoked bail, placed Allen on the sex offenders register and remanded him.

Defence counsel Patricia Baillie reserved mitigation.

Judge Tait offered jurors free counselling due to the distressing nature of the evidence.

