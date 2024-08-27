Controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder car-jacked and raped terrified woman

A Stirlingshire bodybuilder filmed himself as he repeatedly raped a woman who he made sign a “contract” saying she would have sex with him whenever he wanted.

John Allen, 28, also tried to carjack the woman after lying in wait for her outside her workplace.

A jury was shown two distressing videos, one seven minutes long, of Allen violently raping the 23-year-old.

As he assaults her, he demands, “Do you deserve this?”

The video goes blank as she screams.

Allen also insisted she hand over all her wages, controlled her finances, forced her to stop using contraception and – when she did not get pregnant and tests showed his own sperm was poorly-mobile – tried to force her to have IVF.

He locked her own clothes in a cupboard and drilled it shut, bought her others she was “allowed” to wear, prevented her from wearing make-up, and forbid her from wearing a bra.

Allen punched her, left her with bruises and an injury to her jaw, dragged her up the stairs of his flat and sent her a picture of him self-harming, blaming her.

Feared for life

The woman left him following an incident in which she returned from work late and he attacked her, stamping on her face.

She told the High Court in Stirling: “I thought, ‘I’m going to die if I stay here’.”

A few days later, in what the jury was told was a “very disturbing and sinister late-night event”, Allen got into the passenger seat of her car when she went out to move it one night.

The woman said she initially did not know who it was who was trying to “hijack” her.

She said: “He had his face covered. He told me to put the car in reverse and ‘f***ing drive’.”

She did as she was told but Allen tried to grab the steering wheel and drive the car into a building.

The court heard the woman parked and ran back into her workplace, “chalk white”, and police were called.

Officers found Allen lying down, hiding on the back seat of the woman’s car.

Police had to pull him out of the car to arrest him and the videos which eventually helped convict him were found on his mobile phone.

Denials

After a four-day trial, a jury found unemployed Allen, of Denny, guilty of rape, assault, breach of the peace, and voyeurism – filming the woman during sexual acts without her consent.

He had denied the charges and claimed the sexual acts were consensual.

Of the videos, he insisted his victim had simply been “playing the bad girl, naughty girl stereotype”.

He said he had never beaten her, assaulted her, or stamped on her head.

He said: “Her consent was always vital because of the extreme nature of it.

“The more wrong it seemed, the more fun it seemed – that’s all part of the fun and games.”

Allen was also found guilty of raping and attempting to rape another former partner in 2016.

Judge Fiona Tait deferred sentence for reports until September.

She revoked bail, placed Allen on the sex offenders register and remanded him.

Defence counsel Patricia Baillie reserved mitigation.

Judge Tait offered jurors free counselling due to the distressing nature of the evidence.

