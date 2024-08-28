Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury

Andrew McAdam retained his driving licence by the narrowest margin but was heavily fined.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew McAdam
Andrew McAdam was fined at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A motorist has clung onto his driving licence after causing a crash which left a schoolboy with spinal cord fracture.

Broughty Ferry gas engineer Andrew McAdam crashed on February 16 while a 12-year-old boy lay asleep across the back seats.

The boy had to be cut from the vehicle by a fire crew and wore a neck collar for 12 weeks.

McAdam came perilously close to being disqualified for causing the A90 crash, near Trinity, Brechin.

Crash

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “At 10.25pm, the accused was driving southbound on the A90 with a child aged 12.

“Said child was lying prone across the rear passenger seats, fast asleep and not wearing a seatbelt.

“The accused has become fatigued and has careered off the carriageway, over a gravel verge and into the crash barrier.

“There was significant front-end damage, which caused the airbags to deploy.

“The automatic SOS system activated, contacting emergency services.

“Officers attended shortly thereafter and traced the accused outside the vehicle, standing on the road’s verge.”

The child was still inside the car, “complaining of severe shoulder and back pain”.

A lane of the road was blocked for 90 minutes.

McAdam told police he had been suffering from a headache and “the next thing he knew” he’d come off the road.

He confirmed he may have fallen asleep.

At Ninewells, the child was found to have a spinal cord injury but has since made a full recovery.

‘A salutary lesson’

McAdam, of Bennan Gardens in Broughty Ferry, was initially charged with causing serious injury by driving dangerously but a plea to reduced charge of careless driving was accepted at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Prior to the hearing, McAdam had three live points for speeding.

The 39-year-old’s solicitor Gary Foulis said: ““This has been a very, very difficult time for him.

“He realises there could have been much more serious consequences.

“He had been feeling ill. He now realises he should have immediately pulled over to the side of the road. That’s something that he did not do.

“He is the main breadwinner. He’s a gas engineer and has been for some significant time.

“The young lad has made a full recovery. He’s back at school, he’s playing football.

“He’s very sorry. It has been a salutary lesson.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Mungo Bovey fined McAdam £1,500, plus a £75 victim surcharge.

The sheriff initially stated he thought disqualification was “inevitable” but imposed eight points and allowed McAdam to keep his licence.

The sheriff said: “Mr Foulis has, I think, persuaded me that we have, as a consequence of your driving, a near miss rather than what it could have been and that I can protect the public by imposing eight penalty points, which is reduced from disqualification, and compensate for the leniency (with a significant fine).”

