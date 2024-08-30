Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire

A driver dumped her car in a field and fled on foot after a dangerous high speed police chase through Dundee and Perthshire.

Katie Reid nearly struck an oncoming car as she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph.

The 33-year-old pretended to surrender during the pursuit, only to accelerate away when police pulled up behind her.

Reid, from Perth, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted driving dangerously and without insurance on July 29 this year.

She was warned she could be locked up.

Sirens activated

The court heard Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was seen on Dundee’s Kingsway at nearly triple the speed limit.

“There were roadworks on this stretch and there was a temporary limit of 30mph at the time,” said fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie.

“Officers noted the accused was travelling at about 80mph.”

Police began to follow the vehicle with sirens and lights activated.

“The accused was observed undertaking two vehicles, before veering off the A90 sharply, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.”

Reid turned on to Myrekirk Road, stopping briefly, before charging through a red light and back onto the A90 towards Perth.

“She continued travelling along the right hand lane at speeds of 80mph,” Mr McKenzie said.

“A formal pursuit was authorised by police control room.”

Reid’s car got stuck in a contraflow behind a heavy goods vehicle.

But she took a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road, before returning to the A90 and accelerating to 90mph.

Fake surrender

As she approached Longforgan, Reid moved into the left hand lane and began to slow.

“Ms Reid activated her indicator and steered towards the slip road,” the fiscal depute said.

“Officers also slowed down. They intended to exit their vehicle and speak to the driver.

“However, Ms Reid put the car into reverse before quickly accelerating down the slip road.”

The chase continued into Orchard Way, where Reid’s car was seen taking a sharp right-hand bend before travelling down the wrong side of Kingswell Road.

“The pursuit led into a dead end,” said Mr McKenzie.

“The accused car entered a field through an open gate.

“Officers stopped their car on the road and could see Ms Reid alighting from the vehicle.”

Police ran to the car and saw there were passengers inside.

They attempted to force entry by striking at a side window.

The car then accelerated harshly, back towards the officers.

Reid was traced nearby but refused to be breathalysed.

Checks were carried out and she found to be uninsured, Mr McKenzie said.

Drug driving

The court heard Reid had been caught driving with excess cocaine (32mics/10) in her system on Perth’s Dunkeld Road on February 26 last year.

Solicitor Ellie Meikle, defending, said: “Ms Reid is all too aware of the serious nature of these charges.

“In relation to the dangerous driving offence, it was her position that she had been assaulted and she made the decision to drive herself to hospital.”

She said her client became scared when she saw police on her tail.

“She made what she herself describes as a stupid decision to keep driving,” said Ms Meikle.

“This is something that she deeply regrets.

“She knows that it was simply good fortune that there were not more serious consequences for her or others.”

The court heard that Reid has since made “some positive lifestyle choices”.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland fined her £450 and imposed a year-long ban for the drug-driving charge.

On the dangerous driving charge, he deferred sentence for background reports.

