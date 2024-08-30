Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire

Katie Reid, from Perth, nearly struck an oncoming car as she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph.

By Jamie Buchan
Katie Reid
Katie Reid faces jail for dangerous driving in Dundee and Perthshire. Image: Facebook

A driver dumped her car in a field and fled on foot after a dangerous high speed police chase through Dundee and Perthshire.

Katie Reid nearly struck an oncoming car as she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds of up to 90mph.

The 33-year-old pretended to surrender during the pursuit, only to accelerate away when police pulled up behind her.

Reid, from Perth, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted driving dangerously and without insurance on July 29 this year.

She was warned she could be locked up.

Sirens activated

The court heard Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was seen on Dundee’s Kingsway at nearly triple the speed limit.

“There were roadworks on this stretch and there was a temporary limit of 30mph at the time,” said fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie.

“Officers noted the accused was travelling at about 80mph.”

Katie Reid
Katie Reid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Police began to follow the vehicle with sirens and lights activated.

“The accused was observed undertaking two vehicles, before veering off the A90 sharply, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.”

Reid turned on to Myrekirk Road, stopping briefly, before charging through a red light and back onto the A90 towards Perth.

“She continued travelling along the right hand lane at speeds of 80mph,” Mr McKenzie said.

“A formal pursuit was authorised by police control room.”

Reid’s car got stuck in a contraflow behind a heavy goods vehicle.

But she took a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road, before returning to the A90 and accelerating to 90mph.

Fake surrender

As she approached Longforgan, Reid moved into the left hand lane and began to slow.

“Ms Reid activated her indicator and steered towards the slip road,” the fiscal depute said.

“Officers also slowed down. They intended to exit their vehicle and speak to the driver.

“However, Ms Reid put the car into reverse before quickly accelerating down the slip road.”

Kingsway, Dundee
Katie Reid was chased by police as she sped along the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The chase continued into Orchard Way, where Reid’s car was seen taking a sharp right-hand bend before travelling down the wrong side of Kingswell Road.

“The pursuit led into a dead end,” said Mr McKenzie.

“The accused car entered a field through an open gate.

“Officers stopped their car on the road and could see Ms Reid alighting from the vehicle.”

Police ran to the car and saw there were passengers inside.

They attempted to force entry by striking at a side window.

The car then accelerated harshly, back towards the officers.

Reid was traced nearby but refused to be breathalysed.

Checks were carried out and she found to be uninsured, Mr McKenzie said.

Drug driving

The court heard Reid had been caught driving with excess cocaine (32mics/10) in her system on Perth’s Dunkeld Road on February 26 last year.

Solicitor Ellie Meikle, defending, said: “Ms Reid is all too aware of the serious nature of these charges.

“In relation to the dangerous driving offence, it was her position that she had been assaulted and she made the decision to drive herself to hospital.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

She said her client became scared when she saw police on her tail.

“She made what she herself describes as a stupid decision to keep driving,” said Ms Meikle.

“This is something that she deeply regrets.

“She knows that it was simply good fortune that there were not more serious consequences for her or others.”

The court heard that Reid has since made “some positive lifestyle choices”.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland fined her £450 and imposed a year-long ban for the drug-driving charge.

On the dangerous driving charge, he deferred sentence for background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gary Ironside
Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim
Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
Kodeh MacIntyre
Stirling sheriff 'lost count' of head kicks during life-endangering assault
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
Former Kitty's nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Teenagers admit torching former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy
Gavin Morrison
Fife flasher found guilty of 'serious and depraved' crimes spanning seven years
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…