Clubber who ‘could have killed’ victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Clubber who ‘could have killed’ victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed

Colin Evans was told he was lucky not to be facing a more serious charge after the assault on South Methven Street in September 2023.

By Jamie Buchan
Colin Evans
Colin Evans appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A clubber who repeatedly booted a man in the head during a vicious Perth city centre assault has been jailed for 21 months.

Colin Evans was told he could have killed Nathan Brown as he kicked into him while he lay on the pavement.

Mr Brown passed out during the late night attack which was caught on CCTV, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Evans, 29, returned to the dock for sentencing having previously admitted his role in the assault which endangered his victim’s life on September 1 last year.

He was told there was no alternative to jail.

‘You could have killed him’

Sheriff Alison McKay told Evans: “As soon as I saw the video in this case, I found myself in a situation where custody was the only possible outcome.

“As you yourself have seen in the video, you chase somebody and once they were on the ground, you kick them on the head.

“Frankly, it is only due to good luck that you are not facing a more serious charge.

“The complainer only sustained bruising but he was unconscious for a period of time.

“You are lucky you didn’t kill him.”

Solicitor David Tod, defending, said his client was “shocked” when he watched back the footage.

“His instruction to plead guilty came as soon as he had viewed the CCTV.

“He has little recollection of the incident itself.”

The court heard Evans, from Hurlford, near Irvine, had a history of drink and drug abuse.

Pulled victim to the ground

Prosecutor Callum Gordon previously said Mr Brown had been out with his partner at Ego nightclub.

At about 1.20am, they got into an argument with Evan’s outside the venue.

When they were separated by door staff, Mr Brown and his girlfriend walked away, while Evans and his acquaintances went out through another exit.

CCTV showed how Evans caught up with Mr Brown on nearby South Methven Street.

Bank Bar, Methven Street, Perth
The assault happened outside the Bank Bar, South Methven Street, home to Ego Nightclub.

Evans, dressed in black with a baseball cap, is seen charging towards his victim while a woman tries to block him.

The video shows Evan and another man seizing Mr Brown and pulling him to the ground.

They repeatedly kick him on the head as he blacks out.

Mr Gordon said Mr Brown was unconscious for about 30 seconds.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary with a badly bruised forehead but was discharged later that morning.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Axe, guns and a gas canister
Cheyenne Naeb was jailed for pushing a railway worker onto tracks at Glasgow's Queen Street Station.
Dundee student jailed for pushing railway worker onto tracks
Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law
Dundee MP tells trial he was threatened outside Lochee constituency office
Thomas Brown
Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet 'Fife schoolgirl'
Raymond Tiffin
Covid-phobic Perth man on curfew after spitting on police officer's head
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire
Gary Ironside
Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim
Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
Kodeh MacIntyre
Stirling sheriff 'lost count' of head kicks during life-endangering assault