Clubber who ‘could have killed’ victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed

A clubber who repeatedly booted a man in the head during a vicious Perth city centre assault has been jailed for 21 months.

Colin Evans was told he could have killed Nathan Brown as he kicked into him while he lay on the pavement.

Mr Brown passed out during the late night attack which was caught on CCTV, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Evans, 29, returned to the dock for sentencing having previously admitted his role in the assault which endangered his victim’s life on September 1 last year.

He was told there was no alternative to jail.

‘You could have killed him’

Sheriff Alison McKay told Evans: “As soon as I saw the video in this case, I found myself in a situation where custody was the only possible outcome.

“As you yourself have seen in the video, you chase somebody and once they were on the ground, you kick them on the head.

“Frankly, it is only due to good luck that you are not facing a more serious charge.

“The complainer only sustained bruising but he was unconscious for a period of time.

“You are lucky you didn’t kill him.”

Solicitor David Tod, defending, said his client was “shocked” when he watched back the footage.

“His instruction to plead guilty came as soon as he had viewed the CCTV.

“He has little recollection of the incident itself.”

The court heard Evans, from Hurlford, near Irvine, had a history of drink and drug abuse.

Pulled victim to the ground

Prosecutor Callum Gordon previously said Mr Brown had been out with his partner at Ego nightclub.

At about 1.20am, they got into an argument with Evan’s outside the venue.

When they were separated by door staff, Mr Brown and his girlfriend walked away, while Evans and his acquaintances went out through another exit.

CCTV showed how Evans caught up with Mr Brown on nearby South Methven Street.

Evans, dressed in black with a baseball cap, is seen charging towards his victim while a woman tries to block him.

The video shows Evan and another man seizing Mr Brown and pulling him to the ground.

They repeatedly kick him on the head as he blacks out.

Mr Gordon said Mr Brown was unconscious for about 30 seconds.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary with a badly bruised forehead but was discharged later that morning.

