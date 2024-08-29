Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty

Robi MacBain was given the maximum community sentence available.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain.

A former soldier who beat three children and subjected them to extreme punishments has been ordered to perform the maximum hours of unpaid work.

Over a four-year period, Robi MacBain, 35, attacked and wilfully ill-treated the children in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court was told how a pair of children were forced to stand against a wall and hold two-litre bottles of juice.

A woman shouted and stormed out of the public gallery after MacBain was placed on a community payback order.

The court previously heard how the youngsters were repeatedly threatened with punishment by MacBain, who admitted hitting the children while “boxing” with them.

Cruel punishments

The first child was attacked on various occasions between March 29 2017 and November 7 2021.

MacBain used his fingers to compress the child’s eye and the youngster was kicked to the body, slapped on the face and had his groin slapped.

Over the same period, MacBain pushed a second child to the body causing them to fall backwards.

MacBain, of Dundee, struck the child on the leg with a belt.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “Two of the children were left in the accused’s care and were placed against a living room wall with each holding a two-litre bottle filled with juice.”

Police and social workers were later contacted.

The child was asked if they knew why they were speaking to them and the youth asked if it was “about the man who had been abusing me”.

The child said MacBain made them lie on the floor, as well as slapping them on the face while boxing.

MacBain was said to strike a belt off a kitchen table and demonstrate what would happen if the children did not behave.

On one occasion, he cut up one of the child’s favourite toys in an act of punishment.

The ill-treatment by forcing the children to hold the juice bottles for long periods happened during a course of conduct between March 29 2012 and November 7 2021.

Suffered PTSD in army

Defence counsel Charles Ferguson said MacBain had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after seeing active service in the army.

“It’s clear from the (social work) report that he doesn’t appreciate the impact his behaviour had on the children,” Mr Ferguson told Sheriff Paul Brown.

“As a relatively young man, he went into the army and was subjected to severe discipline.

“He accepts that his behaviour is wrong and accepts that his attitude is wrong and there’s real scope for him to change that.”

Sheriff Brown said: “These are serious offences and I have taken into account the narrative and the material provided to me.

“It’s clear to me you are someone that has experienced trauma.

“You have no previous convictions and I take all of the mitigation into account.

“The social worker says that there is an alternative to custody available to me. I am obliged by law to give you the benefit of that.

“Should you breach any of these orders and you are brought back before me, you will be facing a period of imprisonment.”

Punishment

MacBain was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a 7pm until 7am restriction of liberty order for four months.

He will be subject to supervision for 12 months and must not contact children under the age of 18 as part of a conduct requirement.

A non-harassment order was granted preventing him from approaching or contacting his three victims.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kodeh MacIntyre
Stirling sheriff 'lost count' of head kicks during life-endangering assault
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
Former Kitty's nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Teenagers admit torching former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy
Gavin Morrison
Fife flasher found guilty of 'serious and depraved' crimes spanning seven years
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…
Alexander Robertson
Angus cannabis farmer grew drugs for sick family members, court told
Andrew McAdam
Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury
Gavin Morrison
Fife serial flashing accused takes to stand to deny all charges