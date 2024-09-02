Man facilitated transfer of £91k for crooks involved in Fife ‘cold call’ scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man facilitated transfer of £91k for crooks involved in Fife ‘cold call’ scam

William McLaren was extradited from Spain to face allegations he had allowed large sums of cash fraudulently obtained from elderly people to be paid into his account.

By Jamie McKenzie
William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.
William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.

A 43-year-old man has admitted facilitating the transfer of £91,500 for crooks involved in a “cold call” scam.

William McLaren allowed large sums of money fraudulently obtained from elderly victims in an investment ruse to be paid into his account and used by others, between October 1 2014 and November 1 2016.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that McLaren was extradited from Spain to Scotland to face criminal proceedings in 2022 after being apprehended in respect of an international arrest warrant.

He had previously, along with former co-accused Paul Morris from Lochgelly, faced an accusation of forming a fraudulent scheme to obtain £147,000 by selling of fictitious investments to people – but prosecutors ultimately accepted not guilty pleas to the charge when they appeared in the dock this week.

It had been alleged the fraud took place at addresses in Whitelaw Crescent, Dunfermline, as well as addresses in Alexandria and Glasgow.

‘None of the money was legitimately invested’

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that information was received earlier this week from essential Crown witnesses in respect of the fraud charge which “materially altered the strength of the Crown case,” leading to a resolution before trial.

McLaren, now of First Avenue in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Pitlochry Woman Banking Scam
Older people lost money in the cold call scam.

He admitted becoming concerned in an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention or use of criminal property, namely £91,500.

The charge goes on to say the money, having been fraudulently obtained, was paid into his Nationwide Building Society bank account and he allowed others to use the funds.

The offending happened at an address in Clydeshore Road, Dumbarton and elsewhere.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that between December 2014 and November 2016 a number of elderly people were “cold called” by telephone and “prevailed upon” by unknown people to invest significant sums in purported asset management schemes using various company names.

The fiscal said: “None of the money was legitimately invested.

“This was an operation that appears to have been of a significant scale and that involved a number of individuals”.

Surrendered passport

Mr Thomson said there is no evidence suggesting the direct involvement of McLaren in this scheme.

He said McLaren’s Nationwide bank account was opened in 2012 when he lived in Dumbarton, that he moved to Spain in early 2013, and in October 2014 he was asked by people known to him to make his UK account available to them and he agreed.

The fiscal said “several large sums” of money totalling £91,500, identifiable as coming from people defrauded in the cold calling scam, passed through the account over a 23-month period.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Mr Thomson said most of the money credited to McLaren’s account left to third party accounts in one to two days.

The fiscal said: “With the exception of some cash withdrawals and sums consistent with normal day-to-day expenditure, the Crown has no evidence that (McLaren) made any significant direct benefit from his involvement in the scheme”.

Mr Thomson said the use of McLaren’s account facilitated the transfer of £91,500 of criminal property.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing on McLaren to September 26 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

The sheriff told McLaren: “Be under no illusions on what sentences are open to the court”.

The court heard that McLaren has already spent 53 days in custody in relation to the case and was required to surrender his passport.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.
Monday court round-up — Spitting mad and Castle Huntly 'absconder'
William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.
Violent criminal captured after bolting from Dundee Sheriff Court and hiding under shipping container
Kevin Paton
Would-be thief chased from Forfar house was brought down by 14-year-old's 'perfect rugby tackle'
David Gordon
Jail for 'digital forensics' paedophile caught using VPN to access dark web in Fife
William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.
Arbroath dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.
Police officer found guilty of assaulting suspect during arrest in Fife
William McLaren allowed his bank account to be used by crooks involved in a cold call scam.
Kirriemuir killer Callum Davidson won't serve extra time for third Perth Prison contraband offence
Angus Dowell
Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts
Stirling aerial GV
Brazen Stirling thief told police 'I run this place' after being caught red-handed
Colin Evans
Clubber who 'could have killed' victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed