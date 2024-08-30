Dundee student jailed for pushing railway worker onto tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee student jailed for pushing railway worker onto tracks

Cheyenne Naeb, a PHD philosophy student, was enraged after a dispatcher allowed a train to leave which he wished to board.

By Connor Gordon
Cheyenne Naeb was jailed for pushing a railway worker onto tracks at Glasgow's Queen Street Station.
Cheyenne Naeb was jailed for pushing a railway worker onto tracks at Glasgow's Queen Street Station.

A Dundee University student who pushed a railway worker on to tracks after he missed his train has been jailed for 20 months.

Cheyenne Naeb, 26, lashed out at Brittany Mansfield, 28, at Glasgow’s Queen Street station on February 1 last year.

Naeb, a PHD philosophy student, was enraged after dispatcher Miss Mansfield allowed a train to leave which he wished to board at 9.11am.

He pointed his finger at Miss Mansfield and launched into a verbal tirade against her.

Naeb then pushed her on to the tracks shortly before a train on the line was set to depart.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how Naeb’s father had “travelled from America to see his son imprisoned rather than be at his graduation.”

Speaking outside court, Miss Mansfield said she had hoped for a longer sentence. “I could have died,” she said.

‘A gross overreaction’

The American national walked off showing “no concern” for injured Miss Mansfield before he was stopped by police.

Naeb, who planned to become a professor if he graduated this year, now faces career ruin after he pled guilty to assaulting Miss Mansfield to her injury and danger of life.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Cheyenne Naeb. Image: Spindrift

Sheriff John McCormick said: “This was a gross overreaction to missing a train.

“The potential consequences could have been catastrophic.

“I have read the victim impact statement regarding the ongoing physical and mental injuries.

“Taking everything into account, there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Pointed finger and shouted

The court heard that Miss Mansfield had dispatched a train on platform seven which pulled away when Naeb walked towards her.

Miss Mansfield told him that the train had gone and he shouted: “Don’t you come near me, you made me miss my train.

“Don’t look at me you scumbag c***.”

Miss Mansfield turned to face Naeb who pointed his finger at her while being aggressive.

ScotRail train at Queen Street station in Glasgow, Scotland

As a result of his behaviour, she told Naeb that he was no longer allowed to travel.

Prosecutor Ross Canning said: “Naeb lunged forward and pushed Miss Mansfield with both hands to her chest with such force that she came off the end of the platform.

“She landed in between the running lines of platform seven in front of a train that was preparing to leave the station.

“Miss Mansfield was able to grab hold of Naeb’s sleeve which somewhat broke her fall.”

Showed ‘no concern’ after push

The hearing was told that Naeb walked away from Miss Mansfield showing “no concern” for her.

She requested assistance on her work radio as she pulled herself up from the 915-millimeter drop despite injuring her hip in the fall.

It was also noted that she had cuts to her hand, scrapes to her legs and a swollen elbow when she later attended hospital.

Naeb went on to try and bypass the police who were made aware of the situation but he was stopped.

Bethany Mansfield. Image: Spindrift

Miss Mansfield as well as Naeb’s father – who flew from the USA – were in attendance at the sentencing.

Paul Sweeney, defending, said: “He asks me to offer his apologies to her and he fully accepts his behaviour on that day was wrong.

“He knows the physical and mental anguish he caused to her and he is sorry for that.

“It was hoped that he would embark on further academia by becoming a professor but this will be difficult.

“His father travelled from America to see his son imprisoned rather than be at his graduation.”

Victim’s reaction

Miss Mansfield said outside court: “As a victim, I think the sentence should have been longer. I could have died.

“It is not as if he pushed me off a kerb. It was quite a drop.”

The mum said she was off work for around nine months after the attack.

She added: “I still have to stand on the platforms where it happened. It is never ending.”

When asked if she had any ill feelings towards Naeb, Miss Mansfield replied: “No, I do not necessarily forgive him but I do not want to be bitter.

“If I was to carry on hatred and things like that, I think I would go on a downward spiral.

“I have children and I want to make sure that I am in the best frame of mind.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Axe, guns and a gas canister
Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law
Dundee MP tells trial he was threatened outside Lochee constituency office
Thomas Brown
Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet 'Fife schoolgirl'
Raymond Tiffin
Covid-phobic Perth man on curfew after spitting on police officer's head
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire
Gary Ironside
Dundee rapist faces lengthy prison term and life on sex offenders register
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Court punch and false claim
Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
Kodeh MacIntyre
Stirling sheriff 'lost count' of head kicks during life-endangering assault
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted