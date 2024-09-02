Would-be thief chased from Forfar house was brought down by 14-year-old’s ‘perfect rugby tackle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would-be thief chased from Forfar house was brought down by 14-year-old’s ‘perfect rugby tackle’

Serial offender Kevin Paton made threats to return and break the homeowner's legs after he was rumbled trying to get through a locked gate.

By Jamie Buchan
Kevin Paton
Kevin Paton at an earlier appearance in Forfar Sheriff Court

A would-be thief caught lurking in a Forfar family’s garden was brought to the ground by a “perfect rugby tackle” from a 14-year-old boy.

Drunk on “two or three cans of Dragon Soop”, Paton stood in the man’s driveway and argued there were no laws against trespassing in Scotland.

At his trial, the 46-year-old tried to persuade a sheriff he he been chased down by a “vigilante mob” who kicked and stomped on him as he lay on the road.

But prosecutor Stuart Hamilton argued that the homeowner, his teenage son and their neighbour were trying to make a “lawful arrest” after seeing Paton at their home for a second time that evening.

He said: “Had they been some sort of posse, they wouldn’t have phoned the police first.”

Raider was mistaken for cat

The homeowner told Forfar Sheriff Court he had gone out to his car at his Dundee Road property at about 8pm on July 31 this year.

“I heard a scuttling noise behind the gate,” he said.

“At first I thought it was our cat trying to get over.

“But then I saw the baseball cap.”

The man opened the gate and came face-to-face with Paton.

Kevin Paton during an early appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court

“He appeared to be drunk or on drugs,” the witness said.

Paton told him he was looking for a friend.

He added that there were no trespass laws in Scotland.

The man told the trial he punched Paton in self defence, after he pushed him to the chest and tried to headbutt him.

However, allegations that Paton assaulted the man were found not proven.

Threatened to wait for him in his garden

The man later saw Paton coming out of a nearby shop with more cans of Dragon Soop.

Paton told him: “I know you have a big garden.

“I swear on my son’s life I will break your legs.

“You won’t see me coming.

“Some night you are going to go out there and I’m going to be waiting and I’m going to get you.”

At around 10.30pm, the man saw Paton again, coming out of his front garden.

He asked his wife to phone police while he, his teenage son and their neighbour gave chase.

The man told him: “Give up, you’re going to jail.”

He said: “My son is into rugby and he took him down with the perfect rugby tackle.”

The trio formed a circle around Paton to prevent him from escaping until police arrived.

The court heard that the schoolboy mocked Paton for being taken down by a 14-year-old.

‘Chased down by vigilante group’

Paton, of Poets Place, Brechin, told his trial he had been at the house looking for his friend Terry who lived a few streets away.

He claimed that he was attacked by a “mad man”, but denied assaulting him.

He accepted he shouted abuse outside the shop, but insisted “they were empty threats.”

And he claimed he never went back into the man’s garden.

“I was only walking past, before I had this vigilante group chasing me down the road,” he said.

Paton claimed he was attacked as he lay on the road, but a police officer told the court he had no visible injuries at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “It would be quite extraordinary to have been attacked by a ‘mad man’ and then go back to his house.”

Forfar Sheriff Court

The sheriff found Paton guilty of being at the Dundee Road house with intent to steal.

Paton pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “Mr Paton has an absolutely dreadful record and has been in out of custody like a yo yo all of his life.

“He does appreciate that his lordship will be minded to send him to prison.”

Sheriff Bovey deferred sentence for background reports and remanded Paton in custody.

“I want some reassurance that I can put the householders of the town at some degree of safety,” he said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

