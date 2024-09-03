Dundee sex attacker remanded in custody as sheriff’s patience wears thin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee sex attacker remanded in custody as sheriff’s patience wears thin

Former soldier Ryan Byrne was told by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: "I am afraid you are the author of your own misfortune here."

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Byrne
Ryan Byrne.

A fed-up sheriff has remanded a sex attacker in custody for a vital report to be completed.

Former soldier Ryan Byrne is back behind bars after being ordered to engage with a psychiatric assessment.

A report was previously ordered in October 2023 but the case at Dundee Sheriff Court has faced a number of delays for various reasons.

Byrne, 44, previously admitted assaulting a teenage woman on the grounds of the University of Dundee on Park Place in May 2018.

Sex attacker Ryan Byrne.

The creep – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed her, grabbed her from behind and restrained the woman while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

Byrne was stopped after a witness shouted over to him with police called out to arrest him.

He managed to trick police into letting him go after he was found lying on the ground outside the former Globe bar.

The court heard that he told officers: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him but I couldn’t catch him.”

Course at Ibrox

Byrne, of St Nicholas Place, was given another chance to have an assessment undertaken in July this year. A warrant had previously been granted for his arrest.

He appeared for sentencing again on Monday, September 2 but the report had still not been completed.

Solicitor Amy Fox, acting as duty agent, said it was Byrne’s position that he and his wife had made several attempts to arrange an appointment but had received no correspondence.

Ms Fox said previous appointments had either been cancelled or sessions were incomplete due to Byrne experiencing trauma.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff fCourt

The lawyer added that Byrne was also participating in a 14-week mental health course for veterans at Ibrox Stadium, the home of Rangers FC.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who has had a lengthy involvement with the case and had been away from court for an extended period, told Byrne: “I have been as patient with you as I can.

“I am irritated that we are not further forward. I need this report to be completed.

“I can’t trust you to attend voluntarily so you will be remanded in custody.

“This matter has to be finished off. All I need is this report. I am afraid you are the author of your own misfortune here.”

Byrne will return to court in October.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Russell Gray
Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife
James Laidlaw appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Hair-sniffing Dundee care home worker attacked female colleague in toilet
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down Perth Prison C-Hall
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Spitting mad and Castle Huntly 'absconder'
Andrew Pattie hid inside a shipping container after escaping from Dundee Sheriff Court.
Violent criminal captured after bolting from Dundee Sheriff Court and hiding under shipping container
Post Thumbnail
Man facilitated transfer of £91k for crooks involved in Fife 'cold call' scam
Kevin Paton
Would-be thief chased from Forfar house was brought down by 14-year-old's 'perfect rugby tackle'
David Gordon
Jail for 'digital forensics' paedophile caught using VPN to access dark web in Fife
Damon's owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
Arbroath dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
A police officer said "oops" after pushing a handcuffed man.
Police officer found guilty of assaulting suspect during arrest in Fife