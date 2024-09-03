Dundee sex attacker remanded in custody as sheriff’s patience wears thin

A fed-up sheriff has remanded a sex attacker in custody for a vital report to be completed.

Former soldier Ryan Byrne is back behind bars after being ordered to engage with a psychiatric assessment.

A report was previously ordered in October 2023 but the case at Dundee Sheriff Court has faced a number of delays for various reasons.

Byrne, 44, previously admitted assaulting a teenage woman on the grounds of the University of Dundee on Park Place in May 2018.

The creep – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed her, grabbed her from behind and restrained the woman while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

Byrne was stopped after a witness shouted over to him with police called out to arrest him.

He managed to trick police into letting him go after he was found lying on the ground outside the former Globe bar.

The court heard that he told officers: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him but I couldn’t catch him.”

Course at Ibrox

Byrne, of St Nicholas Place, was given another chance to have an assessment undertaken in July this year. A warrant had previously been granted for his arrest.

He appeared for sentencing again on Monday, September 2 but the report had still not been completed.

Solicitor Amy Fox, acting as duty agent, said it was Byrne’s position that he and his wife had made several attempts to arrange an appointment but had received no correspondence.

Ms Fox said previous appointments had either been cancelled or sessions were incomplete due to Byrne experiencing trauma.

The lawyer added that Byrne was also participating in a 14-week mental health course for veterans at Ibrox Stadium, the home of Rangers FC.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who has had a lengthy involvement with the case and had been away from court for an extended period, told Byrne: “I have been as patient with you as I can.

“I am irritated that we are not further forward. I need this report to be completed.

“I can’t trust you to attend voluntarily so you will be remanded in custody.

“This matter has to be finished off. All I need is this report. I am afraid you are the author of your own misfortune here.”

Byrne will return to court in October.

