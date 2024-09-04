Vile Fife child rapist jailed for decades of ‘abhorrent’ crimes

A child rapist from Fife who plied his young victims with drink, cigarettes and money as he subjected them to repeated abuse has been jailed for 12 years.

Derek Lamond, 59, molested two girls and carried out sex acts on them at addresses in Fife and in cars over more than two decades.

The former farmworker went on to rape one victim and subjected the second to an attempted rape.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how unrepentant Lamond claimed the victims had made up their accounts of abuse for financial gain.

Judge Lord Renucci told married Lamond, of Dunfermline: “The harm you have caused to the complainers has continued to affect them well into adulthood.

“This is your third conviction for sexual offences – with your continued denials I am satisfied that the risk you pose is significant.

“You continue to deny the offences.

“You continue to blame your victims and suggest that their actions were motivated by financial gain.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence and given the nature of the offences it must be a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Lamond will also be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody and is on the sex offenders register for life.

‘Abhorrent campaign of abuse’

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for high court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Derek Lamond manipulated and exploited these young children in an abhorrent campaign of abuse.

“His victims have shown great courage and strength by coming forward and reporting him to the authorities.

“Lamond will now have to face the consequences of his actions following this prosecution and conviction.

“I would encourage all victims of similar offending – no matter how long ago it may have occurred – to come forward, report it and seek help.

“Scotland’s prosecution service is committed to securing justice for victims of child sexual abuse.”

Police Scotland Detective Constable Emma Moyes said: “Derek Lamond will now face the consequences of his appalling and predatory behaviour.

“We thank the victims in this case for coming forward and their determination throughout the investigation.”

Plied victim with cigarettes and booze

The repeat sex offender had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of 10 offences – nine unanimously and a tenth by a majority verdict.

The offences included rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent conduct.

Lamond’s sexual crimes started in 1995 and continued until 2017, targeting victims in Dunfermline and other locations in Fife.

He began abusing the first girl when she was just four, touching her, carrying out sex acts and forcing her to carry out sex acts on him.

Over years, his behaviour continued as he provided her with alcohol and cigarettes.

On one occasion when the girl was aged between seven and 10 he assaulted and raped her in a parked car in Fife.

Carer

Lamond began abusing a second girl when she was seven and also gave her money, drink and cigarettes for years.

He abused her repeatedly, including while she slept, and tried to rape her on one occasion at a house in Fife.

He denied his crimes and said: “I think it has all been made up.”

Lamond was on bail during his trial but following the verdicts was remanded in custody for the preparation of a background report.

On Wednesday, defence advocate John Brannigan told the sentencing hearing his client cared for an elderly relative.

“He resides with his wife and they care for an aunt who is a vulnerable older adult.

“This is a person of significant concern to Mr Lamond.

“He cares less about himself than about his own family.”

