Drink driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from festival

A drunk music fan ejected from this summer’s Rewind Festival almost knocked down a police officer as he attempted to drive off the site.

David Hay was seen getting into a parked Fiat Punto after being turfed out of the Scone Palace event by stewards.

The 35-year-old had been “binging” alcohol during the 80s extravaganza, which featured headline sets from Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Hay reversed towards a police officer, forcing him to leap out of the way to avoid getting run down.

He then smashed into another car and accelerated towards the exit, before abandoning the vehicle and running off into nearby woods.

The electrical engineer, from Burntisland, admitted driving dangerously at the palace on Sunday July 21.

He further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering two police officers and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to an allegation he stole the car.

Found by police in woods

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said: “On Sunday, July 21, the accused had been present at the Rewind Festival.

“He had been ejected due to his level of intoxication.”

She said: “A witness observed the accused get into a vehicle and position himself in the driver’s seat.

“Police Constable Stuart Smith approached the vehicle and knocked on the window.

“At this point, the accused started the engine and reversed at speed.

“That resulted in PC Smith having to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.”

Hay’s car backed into a parked Hyundai Tucson.

“This resulted in a minor scrape to the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

“The officers pursued the accused.

“A short time later, they traced him in a wooded area.

“He was placed in handcuffs and led towards a marked police van.”

Ms Paterson said: “The accused became agitated and started to flail.

“He attempted to unsuccessfully break free from PC Montell Coles, while shouting and being verbally abusive.”

Hay was restrained on the ground until the van was ready.

When cautioned and charged, Hay replied: “I’m not telling you anything.”

Consequences

Solicitor Joe Mooney, defending, said: “He had gone to the festival and all was well but then a lot of drink was taken.

“As your lordship can see from his previous convictions, drink does not seem to agree with Mr Hay and he is probably best to avoid it altogether.

“It was drink that led to him having a bit of an attitude towards police and stewards, who were very properly doing their jobs.”

Mr Mooney said his client was only in the car for a short time.

“He appreciates there could have been worse consequences.

“But once he got to the end of the car park, he realised he had completely messed up.

“He stopped and got out, feeling a great deal of frustration.”

The court heard that since his interim driving ban was imposed, Hay now sets off at 4am each day to cycle two hours into work.

“This is a serious reminder of the consequences of his actions,” the solicitor said.

“He is a valued employee and a sensible man when he isn’t drinking.”

At the festival, Hay had been “binging” on drink but hasn’t touched a drop since, Mr Mooney said.

Sheriff Alan Findlay ordered Hay, of Grange Road, Burntisland, to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

He was placed on supervision and banned from driving for a year.

Last month, a festival-goer who tried to drive home drunk from the Scone Palace event was banned from the road.

Eileen Brough was told she had “put lives at risk” when she set off from the site while more than double the legal limit.

Around 30,000 people attended this year’s event, which also featured music from 80s icons Tiffany, Kim Wilde and Nik Kershaw.

