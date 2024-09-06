Drink driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from festival

Intoxicated David Hay was seen climbing into a parked Fiat Punto after being turfed out of the Scone Palace event by stewards.

By Jamie Buchan
David Hay
David Hay pled guilty to dangerous driving at Rewind when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunk music fan ejected from this summer’s Rewind Festival almost knocked down a police officer as he attempted to drive off the site.

David Hay was seen getting into a parked Fiat Punto after being turfed out of the Scone Palace event by stewards.

The 35-year-old had been “binging” alcohol during the 80s extravaganza, which featured headline sets from Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Hay reversed towards a police officer, forcing him to leap out of the way to avoid getting run down.

He then smashed into another car and accelerated towards the exit, before abandoning the vehicle and running off into nearby woods.

David Hay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

The electrical engineer, from Burntisland, admitted driving dangerously at the palace on Sunday July 21.

He further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering two police officers and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to an allegation he stole the car.

Found by police in woods

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said: “On Sunday, July 21, the accused had been present at the Rewind Festival.

“He had been ejected due to his level of intoxication.”

She said: “A witness observed the accused get into a vehicle and position himself in the driver’s seat.

“Police Constable Stuart Smith approached the vehicle and knocked on the window.

“At this point, the accused started the engine and reversed at speed.

Rewind 2024
The incident happened on the final day of Rewind 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“That resulted in PC Smith having to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.”

Hay’s car backed into a parked Hyundai Tucson.

“This resulted in a minor scrape to the vehicle,” the fiscal depute said.

“The officers pursued the accused.

“A short time later, they traced him in a wooded area.

“He was placed in handcuffs and led towards a marked police van.”

Billy Ocean at Rewind
Billy Ocean was one of the stars of this year’s Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ms Paterson said: “The accused became agitated and started to flail.

“He attempted to unsuccessfully break free from PC Montell Coles, while shouting and being verbally abusive.”

Hay was restrained on the ground until the van was ready.

When cautioned and charged, Hay replied: “I’m not telling you anything.”

Consequences

Solicitor Joe Mooney, defending, said: “He had gone to the festival and all was well but then a lot of drink was taken.

“As your lordship can see from his previous convictions, drink does not seem to agree with Mr Hay and he is probably best to avoid it altogether.

“It was drink that led to him having a bit of an attitude towards police and stewards, who were very properly doing their jobs.”

Mr Mooney said his client was only in the car for a short time.

“He appreciates there could have been worse consequences.

“But once he got to the end of the car park, he realised he had completely messed up.

“He stopped and got out, feeling a great deal of frustration.”

Rewind sign
The Rewind Festival is held in the grounds of Scone Palace each summer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

The court heard that since his interim driving ban was imposed, Hay now sets off at 4am each day to cycle two hours into work.

“This is a serious reminder of the consequences of his actions,” the solicitor said.

“He is a valued employee and a sensible man when he isn’t drinking.”

At the festival, Hay had been “binging” on drink but hasn’t touched a drop since, Mr Mooney said.

Sheriff Alan Findlay ordered Hay, of Grange Road, Burntisland, to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

He was placed on supervision and banned from driving for a year.

Last month, a festival-goer who tried to drive home drunk from the Scone Palace event was banned from the road.

Eileen Brough was told she had “put lives at risk” when she set off from the site while more than double the legal limit.

Around 30,000 people attended this year’s event, which also featured music from 80s icons Tiffany, Kim Wilde and Nik Kershaw.

