Speeding driver admits causing pedestrian’s death at Stirling Sheriff Court

A driver who sped off and left his victim lying in the road after hitting him from behind has admitted causing his death at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Mohammad Rashid was over the speed limit when he left James Risk dead at the scene in Stenhousemuir’s High Street.

He went home to pick up his wife before returning to a spot around the corner from the accident site, where he was found by police.

Mr Risk died on impact of a catastrophic head injury.

Fatal collision

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court Mr Risk had been on a night out with his brother, father and two friends, drinking and playing bowls at Burnhead Bowling Club, on the evening of March 10 2022.

He left with his brother and friends at around midnight and CCTV picked them up on Main Street shortly afterwards.

Mr Adams said: “CCTV footage captured from the Crown Inn shows two of the four men, one being the deceased, walking in lane one of the eastbound carriageway as they passed the pub.

“At the same time the accused was driving his Kia Optima motor car east on the B905 Main Street.

“He was alone at the time.”

Mr Adams said analysis showed Rashid was driving at 41mph in a 30 zone just before the collision.

He told police he saw the group of men but did not reduce his speed or move further out in the road.

“About 12.08am, as Mr Rashid approached the group of men, James Risk stepped onto the road in front of the Kia motor car, resulting in Mr Rashid striking Mr Risk from behind with the front nearside of the car, causing damage to the nearside of the windscreen.

“Mr Risk was thrown in the air and landed on the roadway at the pedestrian crossing against the footpath kerb stones and footpath.

“He had sustained a fatal head injury.”

Guilty

After striking Mr Risk, Rashid increased his speed to 46mph as he drove away.

Police traced him alongside his wife and the damaged car at nearby Tryst Road.

Mr Risk was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.18am.

Crash investigators blamed the collision on Rashid’s speed, his lack of proper observations and Mr Risk’s presence on the road.

Rashid, 29, of Stephens Croft, Falkirk, pled guilty to causing Mr Risk’s death by driving carelessly on March 11 2022.

Not guilty pleas to failing to stop after an accident and attempting to pervert the course of justice by asking his wife to pretend she had been in the car were accepted by the Crown.

He will be sentenced later.

Rashid’s wife Arooj Ali also had her not guilty plea to attempting to pervert the course of justice accepted.

