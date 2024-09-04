Speeding driver admits causing pedestrian’s death at Stirling Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding driver admits causing pedestrian’s death at Stirling Sheriff Court

A killer driver sped off and left his victim lying bleeding in the road after mowing him down from behind.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Mohammad Rashid
Mohammad Rashid pled guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Mohammad Rashid was over the speed limit when he left James Risk dead at the scene in Stenhousemuir’s High Street.

He went home to pick up his wife before returning to a spot around the corner from the accident site, where he was found by police.

Mr Risk died on impact of a catastrophic head injury.

Fatal collision

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court Mr Risk had been on a night out with his brother, father and two friends, drinking and playing bowls at Burnhead Bowling Club, on the evening of March 10 2022.

He left with his brother and friends at around midnight and CCTV picked them up on Main Street shortly afterwards.

Mr Adams said: “CCTV footage captured from the Crown Inn shows two of the four men, one being the deceased, walking in lane one of the eastbound carriageway as they passed the pub.

“At the same time the accused was driving his Kia Optima motor car east on the B905 Main Street.

“He was alone at the time.”

Mohammad Rashid and Arooj Ali
Rashid arrives at court with his wife, Arooj Ali, who had not guilty pleas accepted.

Mr Adams said analysis showed Rashid was driving at 41mph in a 30 zone just before the collision.

He told police he saw the group of men but did not reduce his speed or move further out in the road.

“About 12.08am, as Mr Rashid approached the group of men, James Risk stepped onto the road in front of the Kia motor car, resulting in Mr Rashid striking Mr Risk from behind with the front nearside of the car, causing damage to the nearside of the windscreen.

“Mr Risk was thrown in the air and landed on the roadway at the pedestrian crossing against the footpath kerb stones and footpath.

“He had sustained a fatal head injury.”

Guilty

After striking Mr Risk, Rashid increased his speed to 46mph as he drove away.

Police traced him alongside his wife and the damaged car at nearby Tryst Road.

Mr Risk was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.18am.

Crash investigators blamed the collision on Rashid’s speed, his lack of proper observations and Mr Risk’s presence on the road.

Rashid, 29, of Stephens Croft, Falkirk, pled guilty to causing Mr Risk’s death by driving carelessly on March 11 2022.

Not guilty pleas to failing to stop after an accident and attempting to pervert the course of justice by asking his wife to pretend she had been in the car were accepted by the Crown.

He will be sentenced later.

Rashid’s wife Arooj Ali also had her not guilty plea to attempting to pervert the course of justice accepted.

