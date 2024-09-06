Dundee woman extorted target with paedophile claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee woman extorted target with paedophile claim

Nicola McPhee gained £250 before police were called in.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nicola McPhee
Nicola McPhee.

A woman forced a man in Dundee to give her £250 after threatening to expose him as a paedophile.

Nicola McPhee admitted extorting the man after leading him to believe a woman with whom he had been having sex was underage.

However, Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the woman was actually 24.

Repeat offender McPhee will be sentenced in November after she pled guilty to obtaining money from the man at an address on Lyon Street in April 2023.

The court was told how McPhee, currently residing at a rehabilitation facility in Clydebank, was the one who introduced her target to the woman two months earlier.

Prosecutor Calum Gordon said: “Just after midnight on April 13 2023, the accused attended at the then-home of the complainer.

“The accused banged on the door, was allowed entry and then began calling the complainer a paedophile and stated that unless he paid them money, she would call the police and have him sent to prison because the other witness was under the age of consent.

“The witness was 24-years-old at the time. The complainer was not aware of this.

“Confused and shocked by the accusation, the witness agreed to pay £50 but did not have any funds.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
McPhee appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Another witness agreed to assist the man and McPhee managed to obtain £100 from a cashpoint.

McPhee, 37, then demanded a further £100, which was given to her.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A few days later, McPhee demanded more money but police were contacted and she was arrested.

She pled guilty on indictment to threatening to expose the man as a paedophile and extorting him by threats between April 13 and 17 2023.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until November and allowed her bail order to continue.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Hay
Drink driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from…
Shannon Sangster
Perth woman bit and eye-gouged 'eternal love triangle' rival
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Fake licence phone scheme
Francis Street fire, Chloe Arnott, Jamie Morrison
Fife fireraising couple jailed for life-endangering flats inferno
David Powell
Sex offender broke rules by working at Fife hotel and being near playpark
Gary Brown
Arbroath lout on register for groping female PC during arrest
Subway, Broughty Ferry
Subway worker cleared over claim she caused bread contamination in Broughty Ferry sandwich shop
John Healy
Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 'street valium' pills 
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair remanded after Brechin hotel mayhem
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Loitered outside and country park crash