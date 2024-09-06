Dundee woman extorted target with paedophile claim

A woman forced a man in Dundee to give her £250 after threatening to expose him as a paedophile.

Nicola McPhee admitted extorting the man after leading him to believe a woman with whom he had been having sex was underage.

However, Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the woman was actually 24.

Repeat offender McPhee will be sentenced in November after she pled guilty to obtaining money from the man at an address on Lyon Street in April 2023.

The court was told how McPhee, currently residing at a rehabilitation facility in Clydebank, was the one who introduced her target to the woman two months earlier.

Prosecutor Calum Gordon said: “Just after midnight on April 13 2023, the accused attended at the then-home of the complainer.

“The accused banged on the door, was allowed entry and then began calling the complainer a paedophile and stated that unless he paid them money, she would call the police and have him sent to prison because the other witness was under the age of consent.

“The witness was 24-years-old at the time. The complainer was not aware of this.

“Confused and shocked by the accusation, the witness agreed to pay £50 but did not have any funds.”

Another witness agreed to assist the man and McPhee managed to obtain £100 from a cashpoint.

McPhee, 37, then demanded a further £100, which was given to her.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A few days later, McPhee demanded more money but police were contacted and she was arrested.

She pled guilty on indictment to threatening to expose the man as a paedophile and extorting him by threats between April 13 and 17 2023.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until November and allowed her bail order to continue.

