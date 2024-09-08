Sheriff considered sending Dundee abuser for high court sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheriff considered sending Dundee abuser for high court sentencing

Despite the sheriff's ultimate decision, Hector Duncan was given a lengthy custodial sentence for his violent crimes.

By Ciaran Shanks
Sheriff Paul Brown
Sheriff Paul Brown had considered sending domestic abusing drug-dealer Hector to the high court for sentencing.

A violent drug dealer convicted of endangering his partner’s life has been hit with an extended sentence after being told by a sheriff he was nearly sent to the high court.

Hector Duncan, 56, subjected the woman to a terrifying assault at an address on Dundee’s Peddie Street.

The victim was choked by frenzied Duncan before being thrown against a wall and punched repeatedly.

A sheriff said the matter was so serious he considered remitting the case to the High Court for potentially stiffer sentencing.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court previously found Duncan, of Adamson Court, guilty of seizing the woman’s throat on March 11 2021, pinning her to a bed, restricting her breathing and throwing her to the ground.

Duncan was convicted of seizing her body, throwing her against a wall and continually punching her repeatedly on the head to her injury and to the danger of her life.

He was found guilty by a unanimous verdict of dealing heroin on the same date, as well as threatening police officers with violence.

It is Duncan’s third conviction on indictment for drug offences and this, combined with the gravity of the assault, led Sheriff Paul Brown to consider sending the case to Scotland’s highest criminal court.

No commercial dealing

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said: “Mr Duncan is under no illusions and understands a custodial sentence will be imposed today.

“There was no evidence to indicate Mr Duncan was involved in commercial dealing.

“There was nothing found like large sums of money, tick lists, paraphernalia – that would allow your lordship to keep this at sheriff court level.”

Mr Foulis said Duncan had previously spent more than 10 months on remand, as well as being subject to a bail curfew for 25 months in relation to the matter.

Duncan has been remanded at HMP Perth since July.

“I have known Mr Duncan for decades now and his presentation is better than what I would normally anticipate,” Mr Foulis added.

“He has had a lot of problems with his health but he has taken the opportunity to abstain from illicit substance misuse and is presenting as someone who is drug-free.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Brown told Duncan: “I can see that you have had a lot of difficulties and a lot of challenges in your life.

“Nevertheless, these are really serious matters and you have a bad record.

“I am persuaded I can step away from remitting this case to the High Court of Justiciary but there still requires to be a substantial custodial sentence.”

Duncan was ordered to serve four years in prison with a two-year extension period.

He was also made subject to a decade-long non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims
Brian Middleton
Psychotic stalker who plagued Dundee sisters sent his hair from Perth Prison
Jack Hamilton
Football banning order for Dunfermline fan who held smoke flare above head at East…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cannabis cash grab and Amazon driver bitten
Maj Gen Roddis
Major General from Fife given suspended prison sentence for karaoke bar conduct
Callum Fairgreave
Choke attacker leaped over dock and fled Fife court after being told he was…
Kyle Baxter
Fife joiner keeps licence after crash which left man with multiple broken bones
David Hay
Drink-driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from festival
Nicola McPhee
Dundee woman extorted target with paedophile claim
Shannon Sangster
Perth woman bit and eye-gouged 'eternal love triangle' rival