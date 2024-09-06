Choke attacker leaped over dock and fled Fife court after being told he was getting jailed

A domestic abuser leaped over the dock and fled a Fife court after being told by a sheriff he was getting jailed for choke attacks.

Callum Fairgreave ran out of Dunfermline Sheriff Court but was soon caught and led back into the building by two court police officers.

The 30-year-old was sentenced later the same day for choke attacks on two women – one his ex-partner and the other his current girlfriend.

Fairgreave, of McGregor Avenue, Lochgelly, had previously pled guilty to the charges.

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Fairgreave he is “very lucky” prosecutors chose to put the charges on summary complaint.

She said seizing and compressing people’s necks could be “seconds between life and death” and highlighted the similarity in his conduct towards both women as “deeply concerning”

She said she saw no alternative to a custodial sentence and at this point Fairgreave made his desperate escape bid.

His guilty plea could have brought a reduction in sentence but on returning to the dock from custody later on, the sheriff told him: “In light of your conduct this morning, I am not giving you any discount on the sentence I am imposing.”

Sheriff Duff jailed Fairgreave for one year and banned him from contacting his former partner for three years and his current partner for a year.

Assaulted ex-partner in her own home

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court that at around 8.50am on June 8 last year his ex-partner opened her front door to find Fairgreave standing there.

He followed her into the house, shouted she had “ruined his life”, then kicked her on the chest, knocking her to the ground.

The fiscal continued: “He pushed her onto the bed and started to choke her, restricting her breathing.”

After kicking Fairgreave to get him off, the woman opened a bedroom window and called to a child outside to use their phone to call police.

As she made her way downstairs, Fairgreave stopped her and headbutted her, cutting the bridge of her nose.

He then threw the woman’s phone at her.

Second assault

The court heard that on June 18 last year Fairgreave was arguing with his current girlfriend about a social media post.

She tried to leave but he would not let her.

The fiscal continued: “He takes her phone from her and thereafter grabs her by the neck and proceeds to choke her.”

The woman indicated she was struggling to breathe but remained conscious, the fiscal said.

Fairgreave punched her several times to the face, connecting with her jaw, nose and cheek, causing her lip to burst.

Ms Yousaf added: “Police have been contacted, officers attend and hear the complainer screaming ‘get me out of here’.”

She let in police but Fairgreave had disappeared by this point.

Both of the domestically-aggravated assaults took place at addresses in Lochgelly.

‘Not proud’

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison claimed his client’s his ex-partner had been sending photos – not detailed in court – over a period of months “seemingly for no other reasons than to attempt to cause trouble in his new relationship”.

The lawyer, pointing out his current girlfriend was in court lending her support, said a social work report indicates he has some insight into the seriousness of his behaviour.

He said Fairgreave has diagnoses of ADHD and antisocial personal disorder, which manifest in mood swings and impulsive behaviour.

The solicitor said the report suggests Fairgreave would benefit from psychiatry and recognises he needs support to develop coping strategies.

Mr Morrison added: “He is not proud of his behaviour in any shape or form”.

Disqualified driving

The court also heard that shortly before 9am on December 8 last year at Lochgelly Centre on Bank Street, Lochgelly, disqualified driver Fairgreave was involved in a minor road traffic matter and police attended.

The solicitor said Fairgreave believed his disqualification period had expired and he did not appreciate he had to re-sit a driving test to get his licence back.

The lawyer pointed out Fairgreave had stopped at an accident in which he was not involved and was still there when police arrived.

He aditted driving while disqualified and without insurance and was banned from driving for three years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.