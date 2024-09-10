Fife fishery boss slams ‘joke’ fine for owner of dogs that killed pygmy goats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife fishery boss slams ‘joke’ fine for owner of dogs that killed pygmy goats

The dog owner was fined £450 after the goats were killed.

By Jamie McKenzie
Goats killed by dogs at fishery
The goats killed by Alaskan Malamutes at Balmule Valley Fishery in Fife. Image: Supplied by Balmule Valley Fishery

A Fife fishery landlord has slammed the sentence given to a woman whose dogs attacked and killed two of his goats.

Allan Couper, who runs Balmule Valley Fishery near Dunfermline with his wife Sharon, said the shocking events of April 17 last year had left a psychological scar.

A pair of Alaskan Malamutes savaged the goats, with one dragged into the water during the shocking attack.

Mr Couper, 56, from Cowdenbeath, said the two male pygmy goats, which were both aged three, had been bought for a petting farm at the site, to be enjoyed by families with a view to encouraging young people to start fishing.

They were then part of a trio of goats at a compound there and would be let out to wander in an open field.

Mr Couper said a volunteer who witnessed part of the incident that morning was left “emotionally scarred” and suffered nightmares for months, having to get medication after suffering flashbacks.

He said the third goat was present and was left “terrified” by the sight of other dogs for months afterwards.

Goat killed by dog
One of the goats that was killed. Image: Supplied by Balmule Valley Fishery

Dog owner Lynn McNeil, of Abbotsford Street, Falkirk, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a charge under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

The 30-year-old admitted being the owner of two Alaskan Malamutes which worried livestock by attacking and killing two goats on agricultural land at the fishery.

Goat killed by dogs
The other goat killed. The black goat saw the incident unfold. Image: Balmule Valley Fishery

The court heard one of the goats was dragged into water during the incident.

McNeil claimed the dogs had escaped as she walked them some distance away from where the incident happened.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined McNeil £450.

‘Sentence was a joke’

Speaking afterwards, Mr Couper told The Courier: “We think there’s been a lack of justice.

“The sentence was a joke.

“It’s the fact we lost business that day and had to close the fishery.

“The fact it could have been more of a potential incident a week earlier, with it being the Easter holidays and the place is busy with kids and families.

“It had a dramatic effect on us all involved that day”.

Balmule Valley Fishery, near Dunfermline
Balmule Valley Fishery, near Dunfermline. Image: Google

Mr Couper said about £2,500 was raised through a GoFundMe page set up following the dog attack and the money was used to buy three new goats for the site.

He said people regularly come to the fishery with dogs but keep them on a lead.

Mr Couper said McNeil arrived at the scene some time after the incident and did apologise.

It is understood the two dogs have since been rehomed.

Sentence questioned

Simon Ovenden, policy adviser (access and visitor management) at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “Dog attacks on livestock can have a devastating impact, both financially and emotionally, and we can understand the frustration at the minor fine imposed in this case.

“We are not aware of the reasons why this incident was prosecuted under the more lenient 1953 Act, when further recent and tougher legislation was specifically introduced under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 for when crimes such as this occur.

“This current legislation reflects the seriousness of the offence committed and carries more appropriate penalties of up to £40,000 fines and one year of imprisonment.

“The level of fine handed out here does not act as a deterrent and was one of the major reasons why farmers and rural communities campaigned for tougher legislation.

 

“Such incidents happen more often than not through carelessness, with owners claiming their dogs have never attacked livestock previously.

“Dog owners need to be aware that their pets can attack at any time, and they are responsible if they don’t keep their dog on a short leash.”

A Crown Office (COPFS) spokesperson said: “We take prosecutorial action based on the facts and circumstances of each case.

“The law protects animals from harm and COPFS will continue to ensure anyone who breaks the law faces prosecutorial action, as has happened in this matter.”

