Psychotic stalker who plagued Dundee sisters sent his hair from Perth Prison

Drug addict Brian Middleton has been jailed for seven months after he admitted stalking both women, who were virtual strangers to him.

By Gordon Currie
Brian Middleton.

A psychotic stalker from Dundee claimed to have fathered a child with one of his victims and sent a lock of his hair to her sister from prison.

He was also ordered to stay away from the sisters as well as two children he patted on the buttocks repeatedly as he said: “Smack your bum bums”.

Bombarded

The sisters were bombarded with letters and social media messages from Middleton.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the women had virtually no connection with him, other than knowing he lived in the same part of the city.

Middleton, 45, admitted stalking one woman by engaging in a course of conduct which caused her fear or alarm from August 2 to September 5 2021.

He admitted trying to contact her on social media and repeatedly sending her letters purporting to be in a relationship with her.

Middleton admitted making comments about her children and purporting to be their father and making inappropriate remarks from his home and Perth Prison.

He also admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear or alarm to her sister by stalking her between September 16 and November 13 2021.

He admitted repeatedly sending her messages via social media, sending her a lock of hair and letters and making sexual comments about her sister and comments of a sexual and violent nature about her father.

They were sent from a Dundee address and Perth Prison.

‘Drug-induced psychosis’

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court: “They are sisters but they don’t really know the accused.

“They have seen him around as they live in the same area.

“Mr Middleton was under the impression he was in a relationship with one of the complainers and started sending all this correspondence relating to her children and so on.

“Then he starts sending letters to her sister as well.”

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “The background is one of drug misuse and knock-on mental health effects.

“He was writing on a daily basis in delusional terms. It was drug-induced psychosis.”

Middleton also admitted lashing out at police officers and assaulting two youngsters by patting them on the bottoms as they played in the street.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “Given your previous record there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.

“You said a drug-induced psychosis caused you to do this.

“Nonetheless, the letters you sent must have caused significant stress and alarm to both complainers.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

