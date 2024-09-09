Drunken ex-commando crashed car in Perthshire town giving lift to young footballer with ‘catastrophic’ leg injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken ex-commando crashed car in Perthshire town giving lift to young footballer with ‘catastrophic’ leg injury

Neil Meager's solicitor said: "His inability to say no to someone in dire straits has placed him in this position."

By Jamie Buchan
Neil meager
Neil Meager.

A former commando who crashed his car while more than four times the drink-drive limit on a mercy dash after a football accident was told he was lucky not to have injured his young passenger.

Professional dog walker Neil Meager – described in court as something of a community stalwart – had agreed to give a lift home to a young footballer who had suffered a “catastrophic” leg injury.

His solicitor said: “Mr Meager’s inability to say no to someone in dire straits has placed him in this position.”

The 42-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being behind the wheel of Renault Kadjar on Errol’s High Street with excess alcohol (97mics/ 22).

‘Cataclysmic’ impact on work

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “The accused lost control of his car and collided with fence.

“This caused extensive damage to both the vehicle and the metal fence.

“When police attended, they noticed Mr Meager appeared unsteady on his feet and there was a smell of alcohol.

“He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.”

Neil Meager crashed on High Street, Errol, on July 29 2024

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “Mr Meager fully cooperated with police.

“After the collision, he waited at the vehicle for about 45 minutes until they arrived.

“Mr Meager works as a kennel manager for a dog-walking enterprise.

“The events of this night will have a cataclysmic effect on his business.”

Mr Laverty said his client was actively involved in a local youth football team.

“On the night in question, there was a young lad who suffered a catastrophic leg injury who needed to be driven home.

“Mr Meager volunteered and that was when the collision occurred.”

Military history

The court heard Meager, of High Street, Errol, had served with the Royal Marines in Sierra Leone, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

He served as a small boats coxswain and team leader in 43 Commando Royal Marines.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, he ran deliveries for vulnerable residents stuck in their homes.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

In 2021, he avoided jail for a “nasty” assault on a 15-year-old boy.

“Mr Meager is ashamed that the mistake he made has impacted on so many people,” said Mr Laverty.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Meager: “This was a very regrettable incident.

“It was fortunate you did not cause injury to yourself or your young passenger.”

Meager was banned from driving for a year and fined £400.

