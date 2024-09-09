Drunken ex-commando crashed car in Perthshire town giving lift to young footballer with ‘catastrophic’ leg injury

A former commando who crashed his car while more than four times the drink-drive limit on a mercy dash after a football accident was told he was lucky not to have injured his young passenger.

Professional dog walker Neil Meager – described in court as something of a community stalwart – had agreed to give a lift home to a young footballer who had suffered a “catastrophic” leg injury.

His solicitor said: “Mr Meager’s inability to say no to someone in dire straits has placed him in this position.”

The 42-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being behind the wheel of Renault Kadjar on Errol’s High Street with excess alcohol (97mics/ 22).

‘Cataclysmic’ impact on work

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “The accused lost control of his car and collided with fence.

“This caused extensive damage to both the vehicle and the metal fence.

“When police attended, they noticed Mr Meager appeared unsteady on his feet and there was a smell of alcohol.

“He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.”

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “Mr Meager fully cooperated with police.

“After the collision, he waited at the vehicle for about 45 minutes until they arrived.

“Mr Meager works as a kennel manager for a dog-walking enterprise.

“The events of this night will have a cataclysmic effect on his business.”

Mr Laverty said his client was actively involved in a local youth football team.

“On the night in question, there was a young lad who suffered a catastrophic leg injury who needed to be driven home.

“Mr Meager volunteered and that was when the collision occurred.”

Military history

The court heard Meager, of High Street, Errol, had served with the Royal Marines in Sierra Leone, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

He served as a small boats coxswain and team leader in 43 Commando Royal Marines.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, he ran deliveries for vulnerable residents stuck in their homes.

In 2021, he avoided jail for a “nasty” assault on a 15-year-old boy.

“Mr Meager is ashamed that the mistake he made has impacted on so many people,” said Mr Laverty.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Meager: “This was a very regrettable incident.

“It was fortunate you did not cause injury to yourself or your young passenger.”

Meager was banned from driving for a year and fined £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.