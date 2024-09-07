Football banning order for Dunfermline fan who held smoke flare above head at East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football banning order for Dunfermline fan who held smoke flare above head at East End Park

Jack Hamilton, 24, from Perth, claimed he did not set off the pyrotechnic but had picked it up off the ground in a moment of stupidity.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jack Hamilton
Jack Hamilton has been banned from the football.

A football fan who held a smoke flare above his head at a Dunfermline v Falkirk match has been slapped with a football banning order.

Jack Hamilton, 24, was spotted by police holding the pyrotechnic device in the north-west stand at East End Park during the Scottish Championship fixture on August 10 this year.

He claimed he did not set it off but had picked it up off the ground in a moment of stupidity.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Susan Duff told him it is a serious offence and he had “endangered the lives” of people in the stand.

She said: “The use of pyrotechnics at football matches is a blight on the game and there is no place for it”.

The sheriff fined Hamilton £400 and made him subject to a football banning order for two years.

‘Stupidly picked up’ device

Hamilton, of Stormont Street in Perth, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to having a pyrotechnic device in his possession at East End Park.

It is a contravention of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court that around 3pm two police officers were positioned in the north-west stand of the stadium observing Dunfermline fans before kick off.

A number of pyrotechnic devices were set off at the start of the match and officers identified Hamilton “standing in the north-west stand holding a pyrotechnic device above his head”.

Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler is pulled back by Ross MacIver in the 2-0 defeat to Falkirk.
Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler is pulled back by Ross MacIver in the 2-0 defeat to Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Ms Robertson said: “The device was emitting black smoke and officers made their way to the accused, who immediately dropped the article on the floor as they approached.

“Officers took the accused out of the stand to acquire details and said he stated he did not set it off but had stupidly picked it up off the floor.”

The fiscal said police described it as a “smoke flare pyrotechnic device”.

‘Out of character’

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said first offender Hamilton, a ground worker, had attended the stadium with his family but went to a different stand, which he believed would have a better atmosphere.

The solicitor said: “He has not brought the device with him.

“He has seen a device on the ground, lifted it above his head and advises he held it for ten seconds.

“When police approached he realised it was a stupid thing to have done.

“He recognises he made a stupid mistake but he had not brought it to the game himself.

“He has not attended with any hooligans or anything like that, he attended with his family and went to a different stand”.

Mr Gambale said the incident is “entirely out of character”.

The lawyer had argued although there was a degree of disorder in the incident it is “very much the lower end”.

Falkirk won the match 2-0.

