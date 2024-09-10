Dunfermline babysitter jailed for shaking baby in murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline babysitter jailed for shaking baby in murder bid

Kimberly Dow tried to blame the child's mother for the life-threatening attack

By Dave Finlay
Kimberly Dow
Kimberly Dow has been jailed.

A Dunfermline babysitter was jailed for eight-and-a-half years after attempting to murder a five-month-old, then blaming the child’s mother for the attack.

Kimberly Dow inflicted life-threatening injuries on the defenceless little boy in a sustained assault when she was supposed to be looking after him.

Sentencing judge Lady Ross, at the High Court in Edinburgh, said: “You committed a very serious offence against a vulnerable infant in your care.

“You have tried to evade, or at least minimise, responsibility.

“Your actions are unexplained and quite possibly inexplicable.”

The judge said Dow, 34, has shown no concern, then or since, for the welfare of the baby.

She added the injuries inflicted could have caused death and there is no clear information about the long-term prognosis for the young victim.

She said: “He had been entrusted to your care for an overnight stay – you were supposed to look after him but instead you assaulted him.”

Shook baby violently

Dow, of Maitland Street, Dunfermline, denied the March 17 2022 attempted murder during a trial last month and lodged a special defence claiming if the offence was committed it was not by her but by the child’s mother.

However, a jury found her guilty of shaking him and inflicting trauma to his head and causing injury to his head by means unknown to the prosecutor to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Advocate depute Michelle Brannagan told jurors there was evidence of a single occasion when the victim suffered injury and it was when he was in the care of Dow.

When the baby was taken to hospital after the attack he was found to have 15 distinct and separate bruises to his face.

He also had retinal haemorrhages in both eyes, which an expert said were too numerous to count.

The baby had significant haemorrhaging around the brain, so extensive and in so many areas, it was likely the child suffered a prolonged period of shaking.

Ms Brannagan told the jury: “I suggest an overwhelming picture comes into painfully sharp focus.

“This was no accident, someone hurt him.”

The prosecutor said the evidence suggested the child was uninjured and behaving normally when he was dropped off at Dow’s home.

She said the incrimination of the mother was “a red herring” without “a single piece of evidence” to support it.

Call for mum

Dow, who had previously cared for the child without any issues, maintained she put him on a couch and left briefly but when she returned he had fallen.

The mother said she tried and failed to make contact with Dow – who had asked to care of the child that night – then received a message telling her to hurry back as he was screaming and “tensing” his body.

The mother said Dow tried to apologise when they met.

The child and his mother cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said his client had suffered adverse childhood experiences of her own and weaned herself off drugs later in life.

He told the court: “There is no suggestion that she is someone who would reoffend, provided she manages to remain drug free.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lewis Beveridge
Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault
Karen Hayter
Woman, 50, endangered life of man who clung to her Fiat Panda bonnet for…
Goats killed by dogs at fishery
Fife fishery boss slams 'joke' fine for owner of dogs that killed pygmy goats
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and hit with a vacuum
Kenneth Grindlay
Women left 'petrified' by encounter in Dunfermline Asda car park
Neil meager
Drunken ex-commando crashed car in Perthshire town giving lift to young footballer with 'catastrophic'…
David Gutteridge
Paedophile teacher back in jail for historical Perthshire child abuse
Mary Blyth
Fife cleaner left love letter and £1k gift as she stalked doctor over five…
Sheriff Paul Brown
Sheriff considered sending Dundee abuser for high court sentencing
Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims