Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed

A career criminal who raided a Christian youth camp and made off with a safe containing children’s mobile phones is back behind bars.

Crack addict John Forbes was just three weeks out of jail when he targeted the Teen Ranch activities centre near Inchture.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 43-year-old crept into the base after dark and loaded the safe into a stolen car.

One-man crimewave Forbes, who broke into a Dundee care home and a restaurant the same morning, was told to mend his ways and seek rehabilitation “or you might as well put curtains up in your cell”.

Jail time is ‘necessary’

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You are an incorrigible thief.

“You seem very resistant to change, despite your numerous visits to jail.”

The sheriff said a previous sentence of 40 months for 36 crimes during a 60-day spree “clearly wasn’t a deterrent for you.”

He said: “You came out and you immediately slipped back into your old ways.

“At the time, you were subject to a supervised release order and you were on licence.

“There was only a very short time before your release and the commission of these offences and I am satisfied only a further significant custodial sentence is appropriate and necessary.”

Jailing Forbes for two years and eight months, Sheriff Wood said when he leaves prison he should seek rehab and try and build a new life.

“You need to think about whether you want to be one of these sad old lags who are in and out of jail all the time.

“Unless you do something about it, that is what’s going to happen.”

He added: “It is to be hoped that one day you do wake up and smell the coffee.

“Because if you don’t, you might as hang up some curtains in your cell.”

Forbes, from Dundee, was also disqualified from driving for eight years and four months.

Early morning crime spree

The court heard how he slipped into the Carmichael Care Home, Dunhope Terrace, Dundee, through an open window just before 1am on April 12.

He snatched a set of keys and made off with a Fiat Ducato van parked outside and took it to Teen Ranch at about 5am.

The residential camp – described as an interdenominational Christian youth activity centre – is built around a Georgian mansion and has space for up to 68 campers aged from 10 to 17.

Forbes got inside through a side entrance and used a flat-bladed tool to break open a locked office door.

He grabbed a safe containing 38 mobile phones belonging to young campers, as well as three wallets, headphones and a set of keys for a Honda CR-V.

The court heard he put the stolen goods into the Honda and drove off, leaving the stolen van behind.

About an hour later, Forbes arrived at the Birkhill Inn, on Coupar Angus Road.

He clambered onto a ground floor level roof and slipped in through an open window.

Forbes pulled a television from a staff room wall and put it in the stolen car’s boot before making his getaway.

Phone tracker app

The court heard how staff at Teen Ranch became suspicious when they noticed the Carmichael Care Home van abandoned outside.

The manager contacted police and parents when she noticed the safe was missing.

The stolen Honda was later found by police, abandoned, after a parent was able to follow its progress using the Find My Phone app.

Arrangements were made to seize the vehicle and deliver the phones back to the children at the ranch.

Later that morning, a member of the public alerted police to a number of random items found dumped in a nearby forest.

They included the wallets and headphones taken from Teen Ranch.

Forbes admitted three charges of theft by housebreaking and a count of driving while disqualified.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said his client was aware more jail time was inevitable.

“In custody, he spends his time productively,” he said.

“But when he is released he returns to his old ways.

“As soon as there are bumps in the road, he tends to gets suckered back into drug use and back to his criminal associates.”

He said Forbes was keen to try a rehabilitation course once he’s out of jail.

