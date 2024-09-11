Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed

John Forbes, who broke into a Dundee care home and a restaurant that same morning, was told to seek rehabilitation "or you might as well put curtains up in your cell."

By Jamie Buchan
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.

A career criminal who raided a Christian youth camp and made off with a safe containing children’s mobile phones is back behind bars.

Crack addict John Forbes was just three weeks out of jail when he targeted the Teen Ranch activities centre near Inchture.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 43-year-old crept into the base after dark and loaded the safe into a stolen car.

One-man crimewave Forbes, who broke into a Dundee care home and a restaurant the same morning, was told to mend his ways and seek rehabilitation “or you might as well put curtains up in your cell”.

Jail time is ‘necessary’

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You are an incorrigible thief.

“You seem very resistant to change, despite your numerous visits to jail.”

The sheriff said a previous sentence of 40 months for 36 crimes during a 60-day spree “clearly wasn’t a deterrent for you.”

He said: “You came out and you immediately slipped back into your old ways.

“At the time, you were subject to a supervised release order and you were on licence.

“There was only a very short time before your release and the commission of these offences and I am satisfied only a further significant custodial sentence is appropriate and necessary.”

Jailing Forbes for two years and eight months, Sheriff Wood said when he leaves prison he should seek rehab and try and build a new life.

“You need to think about whether you want to be one of these sad old lags who are in and out of jail all the time.

“Unless you do something about it, that is what’s going to happen.”

He added: “It is to be hoped that one day you do wake up and smell the coffee.

“Because if you don’t, you might as hang up some curtains in your cell.”

Forbes, from Dundee, was also disqualified from driving for eight years and four months.

Early morning crime spree

The court heard how he slipped into the Carmichael Care Home, Dunhope Terrace, Dundee, through an open window just before 1am on April 12.

He snatched a set of keys and made off with a Fiat Ducato van parked outside and took it to Teen Ranch at about 5am.

The residential camp – described as an interdenominational Christian youth activity centre – is built around a Georgian mansion and has space for up to 68 campers aged from 10 to 17.

The Teen Ranch (Scotland) activities centre near Inchture

Forbes got inside through a side entrance and used a flat-bladed tool to break open a locked office door.

He grabbed a safe containing 38 mobile phones belonging to young campers, as well as three wallets, headphones and a set of keys for a Honda CR-V.

The court heard he put the stolen goods into the Honda and drove off, leaving the stolen van behind.

Forbes slipped in through a window at the Birkhill Inn.

About an hour later, Forbes arrived at the Birkhill Inn, on Coupar Angus Road.

He clambered onto a ground floor level roof and slipped in through an open window.

Forbes pulled a television from a staff room wall and put it in the stolen car’s boot before making his getaway.

Phone tracker app

The court heard how staff at Teen Ranch became suspicious when they noticed the Carmichael Care Home van abandoned outside.

The manager contacted police and parents when she noticed the safe was missing.

The stolen Honda was later found by police, abandoned, after a parent was able to follow its progress using the Find My Phone app.

The stolen car was tracked using the Find My Phone app.

Arrangements were made to seize the vehicle and deliver the phones back to the children at the ranch.

Later that morning, a member of the public alerted police to a number of random items found dumped in a nearby forest.

They included the wallets and headphones taken from Teen Ranch.

Forbes admitted three charges of theft by housebreaking and a count of driving while disqualified.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said his client was aware more jail time was inevitable.

“In custody, he spends his time productively,” he said.

“But when he is released he returns to his old ways.

“As soon as there are bumps in the road, he tends to gets suckered back into drug use and back to his criminal associates.”

He said Forbes was keen to try a rehabilitation course once he’s out of jail.

