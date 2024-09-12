Dealers caught with kilo of coke and crossbow in Dundee jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dealers caught with kilo of coke and crossbow in Dundee jailed

Shaun Petrie and Darren Towns were caught with drugs and weapons during a raid in Alloway Place.

By Ciaran Shanks
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Drug dealers Darren Towns (top) and Shaun Petrie (bottom) appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook

A pair of drug dealers involved in a £142,000 cocaine operation from a Dundee house have been locked up.

Almost a kilogram of the high-purity Class A drug was discovered after police forced their way into Shaun Petrie’s home.

He and repeat offender Darren Towns admitted being involved in supplying the drug, discovered with various bags and scales in a raid on an Alloway Place property.

A cash box, a safe, an air soft rifle and crossbows were also discovered by officers.

Petrie and Towns, both 35, returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously been remanded in custody.

Their solicitors said the pair had accrued drug debts, with Petrie blaming his addiction to cocaine for the breakdown of a long-term relationship.

Police raid

The court was told how police obtained a search warrant for the property in March 2022 and the hoard of items were discovered.

A large number of them had traces of – or bags containing – white powder, later revealed to be cocaine.

Adulterants were also discovered.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said previously how no criminality was associated with the weapons but the “context was deemed significant”.

In his assessment, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said the rifle could have given the impression of a “true gun” in order to deter the dealers being robbed.

The drugs were found to have a purity of around 80% with a maximum potential street value of £142,710.

Sentencing

Petrie, of Alloway Place and Towns, of Mars Gardens in Wormit, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 25 2022 at an address on Alloway Place.

Petrie’s lawyer Gary McIlravey said: “He knows he’s facing a custodial sentence.

“He became involved for a short period, having accrued a drug debt.

“He seems to have reinvented himself and removed himself from that arena.”

At an earlier hearing, Mr McIlravey presented a letter from Petrie’s employer who described him as a “trustworthy” individual.

This prompted Sheriff Niven-Smith to respond: “He’s not trustworthy, he’s a drug dealer.”

Mr McIlravey said the air soft rifle belonged to Petrie’s brother and the crossbow was untouched since his family moved house a decade earlier.

Doug McConnell, for Towns, said his client had been in “good employment” before becoming “mired” in drugs misuse.

Sheriff Niven-Smith told the pair: “I shall proceed on the basis that you performed a lesser role, perhaps through an element of exploitation and naivety.”

Petrie was sentenced to a total of 34 months in prison with Towns – who was also sentenced for a disqualified driving offence – jailed for three years and 10 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Keith Cameron
Fife ex-paramedic lecturer avoids prison for 'hideous' crimes including hoarding photos of children
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pensioner's admissions and brick thrower
Edinburgh High Court sign
Ex-soldier gets extended sentence for 'disturbing' sex crimes in Fife
Kemnay Gardens
Dealer caught with kilo block of high purity cocaine on Dundee street
Timo Hayes
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle
Old woman holding coins
Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10
Derek Giblin
Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lorry vs cyclist and public pee-er's punches
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning Dundee 81-year-old out of £18k