OnlyFans model sexually assaulted by drunken sleaze in Monifieth pub

Edward Statter had '10 pints plus nips' before he groped his victim, who he had already pestered.

By Ross Gardiner
Edward Statter
Edward Statter was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An OnlyFans model was sexually assaulted by a Monifieth man in a local pub.

Edward Statter has been placed under supervision and on the sex offenders register after admitting his booze-fuelled crime.

His victim was visiting The Crown bar on the town’s High Street with her partner late last year.

Outside the bar, Statter, 55, made a rude remark and reached for the woman’s top.

He then tried a second time inside the bar and touched the woman as she tried to step away.

Statter, who was placed on the sex offenders register for six months, was labelled a pervert by his victim.

Sozzled sleaze

Previously, Forfar Sheriff Court heard Statter’s victim was at the bar at around 7pm with her partner and she got into a conversation with another male.

She disclosed she was a content creator on OnlyFans, the subscription-paying site synonymous with adult material.

Word spread through the bar and just over an hour later, the woman went outside to vape.

Statter approached and asked how the woman made money, adding: “You must get your boobs out”, before attempting to pull down her top.

He was stopped and his victim went back inside but did not tell anyone about the incident, putting it down to Statter being drunk.

She and her partner were later invited to another table – at which Statter was sitting – to have chips and curry sauce.

Statter again reached for the woman’s chest.

She got up to leave and stepped across Statter’s lap.

As she did, he touched her inner thighs, cupped her private parts and moved his hand up to her buttocks.

The woman was startled and the food was spilled.

Statter later called the woman a “f***ing slut” and she called him a pervert.

Drank ’10 pints plus nips’

At an earlier hearing, Statter, of Union Street, Monifieth, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sentencing had been deferred for reports.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey explained Statter – who pled guilty at an early stage and only has two historic road traffic convictions – found out about his victim’s employment.

“That translated into something else in Mr Statter’s mind.

“He tells me he had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol – 10 pints plus nips.

“When (the complainer) stepped over him, this incident occurred.

“He can’t explain his behaviour. He’s wholly ashamed and embarrassed by his behaviour.

“He’s struggled with alcohol misuse for the bulk of his life.”

He said his client would not offend again.

On register

Sheriff Neil Kinnear placed Statter under supervision for six months.

He said: “This is a very unfortunate incident.

“It’s not an excuse and it’s not a defence when you drink far too much – I know you’ve got difficulties with that.

“It’s fairly clear that this seems to have been not something you would ordinarily do.

“It seems to have been a one-off caused by clouded judgement caused by taking far too much alcohol.

“Nonetheless, I need to mark it some way.”

