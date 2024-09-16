Perth paedophile jailed for ‘extremely disturbing’ online sex chats with five child accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth paedophile jailed for ‘extremely disturbing’ online sex chats with five child accounts

Former footballer Ewan Rawlings was sentenced this week after failing to convince a jury that he had only been indulging in fantasy roleplay.

By Jamie Buchan
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Ewan Rawlings was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A prolific paedophile who sent highly explicit messages to five undercover cops posing as schoolgirls has been jailed.

Twisted Ewan Rawlings was sentenced this week after failing to convince a jury that he had only been indulging in fantasy roleplay.

The 30-year-old former footballer, from Bankfoot, still insists he knew the decoy accounts were operated by adults.

He said at first he thought they were involved in specialist sexual roleplay and were pretending to be children.

The pervert later told his trial he believed the accounts were run by “vigilantes” and decided to play along to “wind them up”.

Ewan Rawlings appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

His outlandish claims were rejected by jurors who took less than two hours to find him guilty of nine charges of attempting to communicate indecently with children between August 10 and October 26 2021.

Rawlings, who admitted having a hidden stash of child abuse images and films, blamed being stuck at home during Covid for falling down an internet pornography rabbit hole.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he instructed another online creep to send him increasingly explicit videos involving children, telling them: “The younger the better.”

‘Bewildering’ amount of charges

Sheriff William Wood told Rawlings: “Having presided over this trial, I have to say that elements of it were extremely disturbing.

“The jury did not believe you when you said this was no more than roleplay.

“They thought that you did believe you were engaging with children, rather than adults passing themselves off as children.”

He said: “There was not just one, not just two, but actually five undercover operatives posing as female teenage children.

“The fact there were so many within such a short space of time is somewhat bewildering.

“Either you were extremely unlucky, having been identified by five undercover profiles.

“Or you were seeking to make contact with so many females that you happened upon the five that eventually led to your prosecution.”

The sheriff said: “Given the nature and number of the charges, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

He described an exchange between Rawlings and another online creep as “really quite vile.

“Your insistence that this person provide you with ever more extreme forms of child pornography was quite repellent and abhorrent.”

Jailing him for two years, the sheriff said: “It is hoped that you spend your time in custody reflecting on what brought you here.

“It’s quite clear that your interest in children pre-dates Covid-19.

“And it’s also notable that by the time these offences were noticed, we were through the worst of the pandemic.”

Rawlings, who appeared via video link, was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Spending his days online

The court heard that Rawlings had fallen into a “bad place” after suffering an injury playing football.

He spent his days at home searching out children and chatting with fellow creeps on social media app Kik.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He had a number of issues.

“He was spending far too much time on his computer accessing pornography.

“He says he was under the impression the people he was dealing with were like-minded adults.”

Rawlings used the Kik messenger app to chat to the ‘child’ accounts

Mr Holmes said his client still insisted it was nothing more than fantasy roleplay.

“He had no intention of every meeting a child in person,” he said.

“He is extremely upset by the harm he has caused.”

‘The younger the better’

Speaking from the witness box, Rawlings insisted that he thought the five children, aged 12 and 13, were adults engaging in “age play”.

“Is that a fantasy of yours?” asked fiscal depute Emma Farmer.

“It’s an overall fantasy, yes,” he replied.

He said he “sometimes” got sexual gratification from acting out online and said he had occasionally pretended to be a child.

But asked under cross-examination if he had a sexual interest in children Rawlings replied: “Absolutely not at all.”

Jurors were then shown his reactions when an anonymous Kik user sent him five horrific videos of children as young as two being raped.

In one response Rawlings wrote: “Good…Shame there’s no sound on that.”

He repeatedly asked for more graphic videos.

When asked by the poster about children, Rawlings wrote: “The younger the better.”

The court heard that 22 child abuse images were found on Rawlings’ phone when police raided his Main Street home.

