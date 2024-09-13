Perth predator molested teenage girls after watching Marvel movies

A predatory paedophile molested teenage girls at his Perth home after showing them Marvel movies and teaching them sex education.

Ryan Kinnear forced himself on his three young victims, using a massage gun on one and preying on another while she slept.

The 35-year-old joiner was found guilty after three days of harrowing evidence at Perth Sheriff Court.

Kinnear told jurors his three victims – aged 13, 15 and 18 – were not telling the truth.

His trial was halted when he broke down in tears in the witness box as the allegations were read to him.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “You have been convicted of appalling offences.

“Each complainer was vulnerable and you abused your position… for your own sexual gratification.

“The impact your behaviour has had on these complainers is no doubt significant and long lasting.”

Deferring sentence for background reports, the sheriff said: “I will allow you to remain on bail in the meantime but you should take that as no indication of what the ultimate sentence I impose will be.”

Kinnear, of Mull Place, was also put on the sex offenders register.

Massage abuse

The trial heard how Kinnear had been trusted by his victims, who regarded him as a confidante.

He abused two of them while giving them massages, the court heard, convincing one girl – stressed about her exams – to remove her tights.

She went “stoney faced” when he used a massage device on her private parts.

Afterwards he asked her: “Did you like that or what?

“When you grow up to be a young woman, you have to know what you like.”

He showed his younger victims the Marvel superhero movies, jurors heard.

Kinnear told prosecutor Andrew Harding he insisted on watching the films “chronologically”.

“So you started with Iron Man?” asked the fiscal depute.

“No, Captain America: First Avenger, that’s the first one to watch,” Kinnear replied.

Reported abuse to a teacher

The trial heard how his eldest victim came to speak to him, upset that a close family member was in hospital.

The teenager fell asleep on his couch, but woke to see he had placed his hand on his penis.

She froze, then rolled off the couch and went into the bathroom.

There, she sent a Snapchat message to a friend telling her what had happened.

The court heard how a police investigation was launched when one of Kinnear’s victims spoke to a teacher after learning about sexual abuse in a Personal and Social Education (PSE) class.

In the witness box, Kinnear insisted the victims were making up stories about him.

As solicitor David Holmes read out the allegations, he sobbed: “Please don’t.”

People in the public gallery wept and hugged each other as the jury returned guilty verdicts to three out of four charges.

As Kinnear left the dock, a man shouted after him: “F***ing paedo.”

Kinnear was found guilty of sexually assaulting and communicating with a 13-year-old, between August 2021 and October 2022.

He was further convicted of sexually assaulting and communicating with a 15-year-old between October 2021 and November 2021, and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old in May 2022.

Jurors found a further allegation from January to August 2021 not proven.

