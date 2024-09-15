Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge

A booze and Valium-fuelled argument in a Dundee multi ended with a man being stabbed 10 times with a fork.

Andrew Adamson admitted leaving associate Jamie Taylor bloodied after a drinking session at a flat at Ancrum Court.

The violent offender – jailed in February for abuse towards his partner and police – walked a short distance to a safety bus where he told volunteers he carried out the stabbing.

Adamson was hit with another prison sentence after he admitted attacking Mr Taylor on February 10.

Bloodied at the bus stop

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how an argument over an unknown issue erupted between the men before Adamson, 33, picked up a fork in the kitchen.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said: “He struck the complainer about 10 times, which resulted in injuries.

“He punched him once on the head and twice on the body.

“The accused then left and the complainer fell asleep.”

Mr Letford added: “The accused entered the Safe Zone Bus in the area surrounding Farmfoods, Flight’s Lane.

“Volunteers immediately noticed the accused was covered in blood, which was smeared up a sleeve and appeared to be fresh.

“He said he had stabbed a male four times with a fork and he was still living when he left.”

Police were contacted and Adamson left towards the Elders and Adamson Court multis after picking up a bottle of vodka sitting on the ground.

Officers traced him on Atholl Street where he was found with evident blood staining.

The fork was still within his tracksuit top.

‘Copious amounts of Valium’

Entry was forced to the Ancrum Court flat and Mr Taylor was found in bed with injuries.

He refused to attend at Ninewells Hospital and paramedics applied glue to his puncture wounds.

Adamson told police: “I have been assaulted. I have been slashed to f***”.

However, no injuries were found on Adamson, who is currently serving a sentence at HMP Perth.

He pled guilty to repeatedly stabbing Mr Taylor on the head with a fork and punching him to the head and body to his injury.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He is under no illusions and knows a custodial sentence will follow today.

“He said they had both been taking alcohol and copious amounts of Valium.”

Adamson was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

