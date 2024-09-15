Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge

Blood-soaked Andrew Adamson still had the fork when police found him.

By Ciaran Shanks
Andrew Adamson
Andrew Adamson. Image: Facebook.

A booze and Valium-fuelled argument in a Dundee multi ended with a man being stabbed 10 times with a fork.

Andrew Adamson admitted leaving associate Jamie Taylor bloodied after a drinking session at a flat at Ancrum Court.

The violent offender – jailed in February for abuse towards his partner and police – walked a short distance to a safety bus where he told volunteers he carried out the stabbing.

Adamson was hit with another prison sentence after he admitted attacking Mr Taylor on February 10.

Bloodied at the bus stop

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how an argument over an unknown issue erupted between the men before Adamson, 33, picked up a fork in the kitchen.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said: “He struck the complainer about 10 times, which resulted in injuries.

“He punched him once on the head and twice on the body.

“The accused then left and the complainer fell asleep.”

Mr Letford added: “The accused entered the Safe Zone Bus in the area surrounding Farmfoods, Flight’s Lane.

“Volunteers immediately noticed the accused was covered in blood, which was smeared up a sleeve and appeared to be fresh.

“He said he had stabbed a male four times with a fork and he was still living when he left.”

Police were contacted and Adamson left towards the Elders and Adamson Court multis after picking up a bottle of vodka sitting on the ground.

Officers traced him on Atholl Street where he was found with evident blood staining.

The fork was still within his tracksuit top.

‘Copious amounts of Valium’

Entry was forced to the Ancrum Court flat and Mr Taylor was found in bed with injuries.

He refused to attend at Ninewells Hospital and paramedics applied glue to his puncture wounds.

Adamson told police: “I have been assaulted. I have been slashed to f***”.

However, no injuries were found on Adamson, who is currently serving a sentence at HMP Perth.

He pled guilty to repeatedly stabbing Mr Taylor on the head with a fork and punching him to the head and body to his injury.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He is under no illusions and knows a custodial sentence will follow today.

“He said they had both been taking alcohol and copious amounts of Valium.”

Adamson was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

