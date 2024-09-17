Dundee addict endangered victim’s life in stairwell robbery then drove off in stolen car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee addict endangered victim’s life in stairwell robbery then drove off in stolen car

Serial offender Darren Jackson was jailed for 30 months for the attack which "he finds hard to watch."

By Ross Gardiner
Balunie Avenue sign, Darren Jackson
Darren Jackson robbed his victim in a close at Balunie Avenue.

A Dundee addict subjected a stranger to a life-endangering robbery in a city stairwell, then stole his victim’s car.

Darren Jackson was locked up for 30 months for the assault in a common close in Balunie Avenue last year.

Jackson pounced on the man and demanded “keys, keys, keys” before attacking him, including stamping on his head.

The victim was left unresponsive in a pool of blood as Jackson made off in the stolen car.

The man required physiotherapy, lost more than £1,000 in earnings for time off work and has been left with permanent scarring.

Sudden attack

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said Jackson’s victim went to the block of flats at 9.15pm, parking his Ford Fiesta outside.

Jackson had just been told to leave a flat there and the man said “what like?” to him.

Jackson followed him to the ground floor then grabbed him from behind, throwing him to the ground and began shouting: “Keys, keys, keys”.

Jackson then attacked, stamping on his victim’s head until he lost consciousness.

He admitted throwing him to the ground, causing him to strike his head off a wall, placing his arm around his neck and choking him, restricting his breathing.

He further admitted repeatedly slapping him on the head and kicking him on the head and body and repeatedly stamping on his head, rendering him unconscious.

Another person entered the block as Jackson was walking out.

They found the man lying with his head in a pool of blood, breathing but not responsive.

Ambulance discovery

The court was shown a series of Ring doorbell clips which captured Jackson’s victim shouting for help during the sustained attack.

Jackson’s victim suffered bruising to his cheek, forehead and shoulder blade, a superficial skin avulsion on the bridge of his nose and concussion.

He was discharged from Ninewells the following day and the back of his head is now permanently scarred

While in an ambulance to hospital, Jackson’s victim realised he had also been robbed of his £500 phone, wallet containing a drivers licence and other cards, £110 in cash and his car keys.

Police traced the vehicle on October 4, travelling in Dundee with false plates.

Accused ‘horrified’ by footage

Jackson, 32, was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court last week and admitted the September 29 2023 life-endangering assault and robbery.

Ms Wilkinson said unemployed Jackson has previous convictions for road traffic offences, drugs, dishonesty, breaching court orders, threatening and abusive behaviour and housebreaking.

The summer before, he was disqualified from driving for three years.

At the time of the attack, Jackson was subject to bail orders from Dundee, Perth and Forfar Sheriff Courts.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client is already serving a jail sentence, working as a prison barber, and was due to begin a supervised release order in mid-January.

“There’s a huge background of drug misuse.

“Mr Jackson’s offending in the past has, in large, been more acquisitive than violent.

“At the time of the offence, he was not on a drug programme and he was not on his mental health medication.”

Ms Jethwa added: “He is horrified by the nature of that video – I think he finds it hard to watch it himself.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Jackson for 30 months and imposed a six-month supervised release order.

As well as the stairwell assault, Jackson also pled guilty to breaking into Sun Shack Tanning on Pitkerro Road in Dundee on August 22 last year and stealing money, for which he was given a concurrent seven-month jail sentence.

