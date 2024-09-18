Wednesday court round-up — ‘Jumped by 7 people, then lifted because I won’

A man has been fined for punching another punter as they left Duke’s Corner in Dundee.

James Mitchell, 29, and Brandon Allerdyce were leaving the Brown Street bar at 2.45am on November 5 last year when they became involved in a scuffle.

Engineer Mitchell, of Helmsdale Crescent in Dundee, pled guilty to punching Mr Allderdyce on the head to his injury, leaving him with a bloody nose.

The first offender was restrained by security and later told police: “I got jumped by seven people and I’m getting lifted because I won.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith fined Mitchell £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Court room fury

A Dundee courtroom erupted when members of the public tried to storm the dock after hearing elderly paedophile David Duncan was not being locked up. Duncan, who used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices with one girl and sexually abused another, will be sentenced later.

Bad break-up

A man who assaulted his partner at their home in Coupar Angus has been ordered to carry out unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how John Taylor repeatedly kicked his victim on the body, seized him by the hair and struck him on the face, all to his injury at Causewayend on May 7 last year.

Taylor, who has since moved to Dunfermline, was found guilty after trial.

The 36-year-old lashed out during the dying days of the couple’s relationship “when tensions were running high”, the court heard.

Moving back to his family home had given him back some much needed stability, his lawyer said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said she was concerned about previous convictions for domestic offending and ordered Taylor to complete 180 hours unpaid work and placed him on supervision for a year.

He must not approach or contact his ex for three months as part of a non-harassment order.

Sett for sentencing

A terrierman has been convicted of interfering with a badger sett in Fife. Former gamekeeper Dylan Boyle, 51, was filmed by investigators from the League Against Cruel Sports at a farm near Cupar in January last year.

Locked out in the cold

A mechanical services technician who drove carelessly on a Fife road has been fined £540 and given nine penalty points.

Christopher Mitchell repeatedly blasted his horn and flashed his lights before performing an unsafe overtake in his Volkswagen on Leuchatsbeath Drive, Cowdenbeath, at 6.30pm on January 27 last year.

The 32-year-old, of Croall Street, Kelty, claimed he had been rushing back home with a spare key because a female relative was locked outside in the cold.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court a woman driving in front of Mitchell saw him flashing his headlights, sounding the horn, driving very close and repeatedly swerving in an out as if he was trying to overtake.

Mitchell overtook and cut back in, forcing her to make an emergency stop.

The fiscal said both drivers exited their cars, words were exchanged and police were called.

In court, Mitchell admitted careless driving.

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said her client was frustrated by the woman’s driving and he was under a lot of work-related stress at the time.

She stressed her client’s driving licence is crucial to his employment and he would lose his job if he was banned.

Sheriff Duff told Mitchell: “You don’t drive like your driving licence matters to you and your driving does merit disqualification but I will put the ball in your court and give you nine penalty points, so one speeding conviction will disqualify you”.

Unhappy ending after massage fumble

A Dundee civil engineer sex offender has been sacked after performing a solo act while receiving a massage at a city centre salon. Last month, Shadman Khan was found guilty of the disgusting act after booking a £65 treatment.

61 unwanted calls in one night

An abusive ex who called his former girlfriend 61 times through the night and left 14 “lewd and offensive” voicemails has been jailed for four months.

Perth tradesman Grant Stainer was hit with a year-long non-harassment order in January after bombarding his ex-girlfriend with hundreds of unwanted calls as he kicked and thumped on her front door.

He returned to Perth Sheriff Court to admit breaching the order for a second time.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said he called his ex just after midnight on March 21.

“The complainer received a number of missed calls from an unknown number, which she believed to be the accused.

“She eventually answered and recognised the accused’s voice.”

Stainer verbally abused her and after she got back to sleep, woke to find he had tried calling 61 times.

The fiscal depute said messaged began remorseful but became abusive.

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said her client had complained to Police Scotland about his ex “but nothing came of it.”

“He accepts he was angry when he left the voicemails. He knows that his behaviour was unacceptable.”

She said Grant, a window fitter of Moulin Crescent, was hoping to start his own business.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Grant the breach was “of considerable concern”, adding: “I am absolutely satisfied there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff McKay also imposed a new year-long non-harassment order.

