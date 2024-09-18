Woman made hepatitis threats after Dundee multi police struggle

A Dundee woman caught breaching her bail curfew unleashed an onslaught of violent and offensive abuse at police who took her to hospital.

Nicole Ingram was found drunk outside Bonnethill Court more then three hours after a bail curfew imposed just days earlier.

Ingram, also known as Nicole Campbell, sustained a bleeding toe as she fought with police and was found to be “foaming at the mouth” at police headquarters.

She was taken to Ninewells in an ambulance and smeared blood inside while claiming to have Hepatitis C.

Ingram continued her abuse at the emergency department, making bomb threats and smearing more blood.

She will be sentenced next month.

Vile tirade

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained that on July 24 this year, Ingram was bailed at Dundee Sheriff Court with a 7pm to 7am curfew.

Police were called to Bonnethill Court just after 10.30pm two days later by the council housing officer who could not get a gathering to dissipate.

Ingram was found outside and turned her body into dead weight when police arrested her for the bail breach.

More officers had to attend and Ingram began spitting at them.

While being arrested, she headbutted one constable and bit another.

During her outburst, Ingram sustained a cut to her small toe which began bleeding.

At West Bell Street HQ, she began “foaming at the mouth” and was taken to Ninewells by ambulance.

Inside, she smeared blood from her toe on the ambulance bed and medical kit, stating: “I’m Hepatitis C positive and you’ll all get it from me, I’m f***ing infectious.”

At hospital, Ingram was abusive to staff, demanded a doctor and smeared more blood on a bathroom floor.

She stood on her bed and screamed, then made shooting and bomb threats.

Guilt admitted

Ingram, 32, of Dundee, admitted four charges – threatening and abusive behaviour at the multi and medical settings and assaulting two police officers – and the bail breach on July 26.

Solicitor Billy Watt explained his client had been on remand for 50 days and has both emotionally unstable personality disorder and PTSD.

He said: “She has had these flare-ups in the past – these are all in relation to her PTSD.

“There’s no doubt that drink is certainly a contributing factor.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered reports and deferred sentencing until October 30.

