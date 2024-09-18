Woman made hepatitis threats after Dundee multi police struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman made hepatitis threats after Dundee multi police struggle

Dundonian Nicole Ingram bit and spat at police who caught her breaching bail, then threatened to bomb Ninewells hospital after being taken there "foaming at the mouth."

By Ross Gardiner
Bonnethill Court
Ingram's behaviour began when she was lifted at Bonnethill Court

A Dundee woman caught breaching her bail curfew unleashed an onslaught of violent and offensive abuse at police who took her to hospital.

Nicole Ingram was found drunk outside Bonnethill Court more then three hours after a bail curfew imposed just days earlier.

Ingram, also known as Nicole Campbell, sustained a bleeding toe as she fought with police and was found to be “foaming at the mouth” at police headquarters.

She was taken to Ninewells in an ambulance and smeared blood inside while claiming to have Hepatitis C.

Ingram continued her abuse at the emergency department, making bomb threats and smearing more blood.

She will be sentenced next month.

Vile tirade

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained that on July 24 this year, Ingram was bailed at Dundee Sheriff Court with a 7pm to 7am curfew.

Police were called to Bonnethill Court just after 10.30pm two days later by the council housing officer who could not get a gathering to dissipate.

Ingram was found outside and turned her body into dead weight when police arrested her for the bail breach.

More officers had to attend and Ingram began spitting at them.

While being arrested, she headbutted one constable and bit another.

During her outburst, Ingram sustained a cut to her small toe which began bleeding.

At West Bell Street HQ, she began “foaming at the mouth” and was taken to Ninewells by ambulance.

Inside, she smeared blood from her toe on the ambulance bed and medical kit, stating: “I’m Hepatitis C positive and you’ll all get it from me, I’m f***ing infectious.”

At hospital, Ingram was abusive to staff, demanded a doctor and smeared more blood on a bathroom floor.

She stood on her bed and screamed, then made shooting and bomb threats.

Guilt admitted

Ingram, 32, of Dundee, admitted four charges – threatening and abusive behaviour at the multi and medical settings and assaulting two police officers – and the bail breach on July 26.

Solicitor Billy Watt explained his client had been on remand for 50 days and has both emotionally unstable personality disorder and PTSD.

He said: “She has had these flare-ups in the past – these are all in relation to her PTSD.

“There’s no doubt that drink is certainly a contributing factor.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered reports and deferred sentencing until October 30.

