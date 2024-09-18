Ban and unpaid work for student primary teacher who caused pensioner’s death in rural Angus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ban and unpaid work for student primary teacher who caused pensioner’s death in rural Angus crash

Bethany Fraser - whose victim's family pleaded for mercy to be shown to her - was sentenced to unpaid work and was banned from driving.

By Ross Gardiner
Bethany Fraser - whose victim's family pleaded for mercy to be shown to her - was sentenced to unpaid work and was banned from driving.

A student primary school teacher was told not to let a fatal car crash she caused in Angus ruin her life when she has “paid her debt to society”.

Bethany Fraser previously admitted failing to give way and crashing at a rural junction while driving home from a hen party in Kirriemuir.

As she passed Baldoukie Motors near Tannadice, she crossed the junction at around 40mph and collided with an oncoming Land Rover.

Four passengers, including her former partner’s grandmother Agnes “Jo” Clark, in the Vauxhall Corsa were hurt, as were the three people – a couple and their daughter – in the Land Rover.

Mrs Clark, 71, from Aberdeenshire, was in the back seat and sustained injuries from which she died at Ninewells five days later, on August 25 2023.

The family of 19-year-old Fraser’s victim previously asked the sheriff at Forfar for an alternative to imprisonment.

Jo Clark
Jo Clark, 71, died in the tragedy. Image: Supplied

A statement released last month read: “Wanting justice is not the same as demanding punishment – the latter helps no one.

“Bethany is not a bad person. We know she did not set out to cause a tragedy that day.

Fraser returned on Wednesday and was sentenced to unpaid work and supervision.

Crash tragedy

Fraser, of Whitehills Drive in Ellon, pled guilty to causing death by driving without due care or attention on August 20 last year.

The Crown accepted her failure on the road was “momentary”.

Fraser’s solicitor Lynne Freeland previously described Ms Clark as “a wonderful lady” and said Fraser was “incredibly fond of her.”

She said: “Once again she wished me to apologise to the court.

“It’s been hugely regretful. The passing has had a huge impact.

“Miss Fraser is hugely – enormously – remorseful about this incident, particularly the pain and suffering she’s caused.

“She doesn’t just think about herself – for somebody of her young age, she has insight far greater than that.

“She’s a full-time student at Aberdeen University studying primary teaching. She starts second year tomorrow.”

Ms Freeland said Fraser has two part-time jobs and volunteers coaching netball at a local primary school.

Road improvements

Fraser had passed her driving test nine months before the collision.

The lawyer added: “She was unfamiliar with the area in question  – she’d previously never driven south of Portlethen.

“She was, at that time, concentrating on her satnav and she missed the sign.

“This was a momentary inattention to detail.”

Ms Freeland described the junction as appearing “very problematic” and said she had been told by staff at nearby Baldoukie Motors they have seen similar collisions before.

Fatal car crash junction
More safety measures have been implemented at the crash site. Image: DC Thomson

Since the collision, Angus Council and police have made improvements at the  crossroads, including painting a “SLOW” sign on the road and putting up a “more conspicuous” Give Way sign.

Ms Freeland said more have been made nearby following another “very serious” subsequent accident involving traffic coming the opposite direction.

Underlying condition

Ms Freeland continued: “The day after Ms Clark was admitted to hospital, it was found by a CT scan she had an underlying chronic disease.

“Her injuries proved fatal due to that underlying condition.”

Ms Freeland said Fraser has attended counselling and asked her mother to pass on condolences on the recent anniversary of the crash.

She added her client took driving lessons with an instructor but was quickly told it was needless as she was a competent driver.

“She’s not the person she was before the accident – she continues to work on herself.

“The guilt is something she’s continually living with.

“She is a low risk of reoffending.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Garry Sutherland addressed Fraser and a busy public gallery before sentencing the teenager.

He said the carelessness was momentary inattention  and considered it falls into Category C.

He said: “In all respects, this is a tragic, tragic incident.

“There were also many other factors in play that day.”

He added: “Matters such as these are always incredibly difficult for sheriffs.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

Fraser was sentenced to 140 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year, and placed under supervision for three months.

She was also banned from driving for 16 months, backdated to when she pled guilty.

Sheriff Sutherland added: “The community payback order is not an easier option.

“Once you have completed the order and served your disqualification, you will be punished adequately.

“There isn’t anything you can do to bring back Ms Clark. You will have paid your debt to society.”

The sheriff said that when the sentence was complete, “raise your head and get on with your life.

“Do not let this tragic incident ruin your life.”

